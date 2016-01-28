Lisa Eldridge and Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s makeup masterclass

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 May 2014

If you’ve ever wondered how to recreate Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s covetable makeup look, prepare to meet your perfect makeup tutorial, as the fantastic Lisa Eldridge  has teamed up with the model and actress to showcase the star’s signature step-by-step in her latest video.

“I like the fact that she genuinely loves makeup,” says Lisa. “As a makeup artist, when you’re making someone up who is genuinely that into makeup it just makes the whole exchange that much more fun.” We couldn’t agree more, with Lisa and Rosie making for the most watchable of beauty pairings as they talk all things brows, base and makeup essentials to create the most beautiful of everyday looks.

The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gorgeously Golden and Glowy Makeup Look It Kit

Rosie for Autograph Makeup, Amazing Radiance Cream , £18

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Brush , £58

Lancôme Teint Visionnaire Foundation in Lys Rosé 02 , £37

Zoeva Face Shape Brush 110 , £8.95

Rosie for Autograph Makeup Miracle Concealer in 1 , £14

MAC Blending Brush 217 , £20

Stila Covertible Color in Lilium , £16

Rosie for Autograph Makeup Starstruck Highlighter

T. LeClerc Loose Powder in Banane , £36

Rosie for Autograph Makeup Eyeshadow Palette in Copper Gold Rush , £18

Paula Dorf Sheer Crease Brush

Stila Kajal Eyeliner in Tigers Eye , £12

Suqqu Eyeshadow Brush - L , £48

Pür Minerals Wake Up Brow in Latte , £14

Bourjois Volume 1 Seconde Mascara - Waterproof , £10

Rosie for Autograph Makeup Bronzer - Magic Contour , £15

Barry M Lip Liner - Russet 5 , £2.99

Rosie for Autograph Makeup Lipstick in Rose Lace , £14

Hakuhodo Concealer Brush - B516

Bourjois Effet 3D Lipgloss in Transparent Oniric , £7.99

Rosie for Autograph Makeup Luxury Brush Collection

