Lisa Eldridge's tutorial: how to get Alexa Chung's look

Lisa Eldridge is makeup artist to some of the world’s most beautiful faces, including Cara Delevingne, Keira Knightly, Gemma Arterton and, Glossy favourite, Alexa Chung. After posting a picture of a makeup look she had done on Alexa, Lisa found herself inundated with videos requests on her Facebook page to recreate the look. One viewer suggested recreating on Alexa herself, so that’s what Lisa did.

In this video, Lisa shows you how to do Alexa’s signature makeup look. Inspired by Jane Birkin and Francoise Hardy, Alexa cites the makeup looks from the sixties as her favourite for their flattering and effortless appeal.

First, she takes Chanel Vitalumiere in the shade 30 , £36, and blends it into the skin with a Chanel Pinceau Fond de Teint No. 6 Foundation Brush , £30, to create a natural yet dewy flawless look. She then blends further using a Sigma Flat Top Kabuki Brush F80 , £15.95, before concealing with Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage in SC3 , £26.50 (a personal love of Alexa’s) with a MAC 217 Blending Brush , £19. Lisa recommends mixing this with moisturiser for dry eyes. To cover any blemishes, Lisa switches to a Chanel Pinceau Contour Paupieres – No. 14 Contour Shadow Brush , £19.

The eyes are the focal point for any sixties look. Lisa picks up an Eyeko Me & My Shadow Waterproof Stick in Taupe , £15, and covers the eyelid with it, using the brush on the other end of the stick to blend. She then picks up an Eyeko Me & My Shadow Stick in Chocolate , £15, and applies this along the socket to create some dimension and blends this out. Lisa then applies Chocolate under the water line and blends it out with a cotton bud.

Next, Lisa picks up an Eyeko Alexa Chung Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner , £15 - Alexa’s favourite pen liner - and even asks Alexa to do her top liner herself! To frame the eyes, Lisa uses the Eyeko Alexa Chung Eye Do Mascara , £20, to add drama and volume to the lashes. Alexa claims that she wants bigger and stronger brows (after overzealous plucking in the nineties), so Lisa uses an Eyeko Brow Liner , £15, to make them look thicker and finishes with Eyeko Brow Gel , £18.

On the cheeks, Lisa uses Rimmel Stay Blushed! in Sunkissed Cherry 004 , £4.49, to give some fresh and sheer colour and finishes the look with Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nude Delight , £6.49, to keep it natural.