Watch Lisa Eldridge create the ultimate supermodel smokey eye

Is there a look better suited to party season than a smokey eye? We’re finding it pretty hard to find a more versatile one and thanks to the incredible assortment of new eyeshadow palettes popping up in our beauty halls as of late, experimenting with both colour and finish has never been easier. Knowing where to start though can be a tad overwhelming however, makeup artist extraordinaire Lisa Eldridge has created the perfect helping hand courtesy of her new purple smokey eye makeup tutorial.

Filmed with supermodel Natasha Poly, the video provides ample inspiration for creating a multi-dimensional finish that gently nudges you outside your smokey eye comfort zone. Combining bright purples with lavender, mink and more, it serves as a masterclass in making eyes pop and how to apply the rest of your makeup so that it complements the colour palette. It’s one of our favourites yet.

The supermodel smokey eye makeup kit

Marc Jacobs Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Frivoluxe , £39

theBalm Put a Lid On It Eye Primer , £17.50

Suqqu Eyeshadow Brush - L , £48

Mac Blending Brush - 217 , £21

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler , £15.98

Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner in Jet Black , £16.50

Bioderma Sebium Pore Refiner , £15.10

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Brush , £59

Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation in 120 and 140 , £29.90

Chanel Foundation Brush - 6 , £32

Zoeva Face Shape Brush - 110 , £10.99

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer in 20 and 25 , £5.99

Beauty Blender Micro Minis , £14.50

Chanel Natural Finish Loose Powder , £39

Lancome Hypnose Doll Eye Mascara Waterproof in Noir , £24.50

Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder in Light , £35

Sigma Tapered Face Brush - F25 , £27.20

Benefit Hoola Bronzing Powder , £24.50

Suqqu Liquid Eyebrow Pen in 01 , £22

Smith Cosmetics Spoolie Brush 214

MAC Eye Brows in Lingering , £14.50

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer , £36

Tom Ford Cheek Color in Flush , £48

Serge Lutens Lip Pencil , £36

Rae Morris Detail Point Shade - Jishaku 9

Glossier Boy Brow in Brown , £14

