Lisa Eldridge’s David Bowie Makeup Tutorial will blow your mind

When it comes to makeup transformations, few pull them off with more panache than Lisa Eldridge. From Cleopatra to Adele, she has the skill to take on seminal personas, alongside demonstrating a seamless smokey eye or flawless base. In the first part of a new Icons and Idols series, Lisa has kicked off with a homage to the one and only David Bowie and his famous stage makeup worn for the final Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars concert in 1973. It’s about as far from contrived ‘no makeup makeup’ looks as you could get, but that’s where the appeal lies for Lisa:

“It’s visceral, instinctive and perfect in its imperfection. Unlike the overly airbrushed looking makeup that we’re used to today, this was real and theatrical.”

Sit back and enjoy the drama, recreate an element yourself, or go the whole hog (bravo); whichever way you watch it, it’s mesmerising…

The Ziggy Stardust Shopping List:

MAC Cream Color Base in Premeditated , £17

Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation in SB02 , £32.50

BeautyBlender Pure Sponge , £16

MAC Prep+Prime Transparent Finishing Powder , £21

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Titanium Smoke , £64

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara , £23.50

Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder in Medium , £35

Sigma Soft Blend Concealer Brush F64 , £17.50

Zoeva Face Shape Brush 110 , £11

Urban Decay Afterglow 8 Hour Powder Blush in Quickie , £19

Maybelline Color Drama Lipstick in Minimalist , £4.99

Find out more about Lisa’s idols and icons in her book- Facepaint: The Story of Makeup #FacePaintBook

Follow Lisa on Instagram @lisaeldridgemakeup and Anna @annyhunter