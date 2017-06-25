Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: The modern Bardot Bride

Produced in partnership with Chanel

Mary Greenwell is one of the word’s leading and most experienced makeup artists. In the latest of her videos for Get The Gloss she cleverly and subtly combines the sultry influence of Brigitte Bardot with wedding makeup to create a thoroughly modern, long lasting, extremely pretty, and seductive bridal look that could actually also be worn all year round.

Brigitte Bardot is and always has been one of the most copied beauty icons that ever existed. Her dark eyes and pale lips are a look that are copied again and again in beauty trends but Mary is creating a new bridal twist for this Get The Gloss video.

Below is exactly what Mary used on the shoot...

Skin and Base

Firstly Mary moisturises model Hannah’s skin using the Chanel Hydro Beauty Micro Crème which moisturizes deeply but soaks right in creating the perfect base. Then she uses Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation SPF 25 which she applies with the accompanying sponge. She dabs it on to even out Hannah’s complexion and tells us not worry about applying too much as you can then blend it in. Next Mary moves onto concealer using the Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer. Applying it about a cm below the eye she then pats it in to brighten the whole eye area.

Eyes

Mary then moves on to eyeshadow using the new Chanel Ombre Premiere eyeshadow range from Chanel, which are beautiful individual and long lasting eye colours. Mary dusts the colour Rose Synthetique all over Hannah’s eyelids using the new Chanel Retractable Dual tip Eyeshadow Brush. Mary explains that powders like this are now so soft that they almost look like creams, but last much longer which is perfect for your wedding day. Next Mary uses the Chanel Ombre Premiere in Talpa which is a beautiful suits-everyone soft taupe – she uses a back and forth motion in the socket area to bring out the eye making sure it goes into the outer corner of the lids. Mary then uses a darker brown shade called Chocolate Brown which she applies and blends along the upper lid using a thinner brush like a soft smokey liner. Finally she uses what she calls ‘The Bardot Colour’ which is in Gris Anthracite, a dark smokey grey. Using a very fine brush she applies it right into the upper lash line and also under the eyes, right into the corners to give a lovely smokey feel. Mary then uses le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Prune Noir along the top of the lid again in the lash roots to give even more depth and ‘punch’ without it looking like a proper line.

Finishing off the eyes, Mary applies two coats of le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara in Noir because it will withstand laughter, tears and a long wedding day!

Brows

Moving onto the brows Mary decides that she’s not going to darken the brows because it might look too severe, but she does use the new Chanel le Gel Sourcils Longwear Eyebrow Gel in Transparent to keep brows groomed and in place all day long.

Cheeks

Next she applies a very soft hint of a flush on the cheeks using Chanel’s healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick Blush in Coral which is a warm apricot shade. Mary ‘knocks’ the blush into Hannah’s cheeks by tapping it onto the skin rather than rubbing it. To prevent shine throughout your wedding day, Mary uses Chanel’s Pinceau Fond de Teint Foundation brush in No.6 and Chanel’s Poudre Universelle Natural Finished Pressed powder to take away shine that’s not becoming in real life or in photographs. Areas she attends to are around the nose, on the chin, the upper lip, under the eyes and in the centre of the forehead. She explains not to place powder on cheeks because you want cheeks to glow – doing so can look quite old fashioned.

Lips

Finally Mary attends to the lips which she primes with Chanel’s Nourishing Lip care to reduce dryness. She then takes Chanel’s le Crayon Levres Precision Lip Definer in Natural to bring out the edge of the lips before applying Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Amoreux for a very natural but extremely pretty mouth.

For all Chanel products please go to Chanel.com

Credits

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Film by Mat Laroche at Chips Films

Model – Hannah Dodd at Select Models

Vintage Dress by Chanel

Follow Susannah Taylor in Instagram here