Mary Greenwell does beach-to-bar beauty

We all know that woman who has spent the day on the beach, in and out of the sea, who then arrives for dinner with her hair in a topknot, glowing skin and a slick of red lipstick looking seriously stylish. Now Mary Greenwell shows us how to get the look in a few easy steps.

Firstly, Mary states how important it is to wear a high SPF factor moisturiser in the sun. She recommends wearing Chanel’s Sublimage la Protection UV SPF50, £ 85 for everyone, and stresses that it’s not flattering anymore and not good for your skin to be over suntanned.

She then recommends using the Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist, £46 to reenergise and rehydrate the skin. Finally, Mary applies the

Finally, Mary applies the Chanel Hydra Beauty Flash Instantly Hydrating Perfecting Balm, £45 which gives skin a silky luminous glow and creates a great base for makeup. She emphasises the importance of applying it under the eyes to give this area a moisture boost too.

Moving on to the makeup, Mary uses Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation SPF25/PA+++, £43 which she applies with the sponge. She uses very little – just to even out any redness or match the face to the decollete. The idea, she says, is to create a look where people don’t know you’re wearing foundation. Next Mary applies

Next Mary applies Chanel’s Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer, £27 under the eyes, patting it in with her finger so it seamlessly disappears into the skin.

Mary then uses a very soft and shimmering eyeshadow called Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Talpa, applying it with a retractable Dual-Tip Eyeshadow Brush over the eyelid and into the socket.

She then applies Chanel’s le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara in Noir, £26 on the top lashes only to keep the look simple.

Then to the lips, Mary lines the outside of the lips in Chanel’s Le Crayon Levres Precision Lip definer in Rouge Profond, £18 before filling them in. She asked Jana the model to rub her lips together to spread the colour.

Next, Mary takes a Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Rouge Profond, £28 before applying a touch of Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturising Lip Glossimer in Chilli, £26 to the centre of the lips.

Finally, Mary decides to keep the brows soft-looking and just grooms them with the Brow/Lash Brush No.11 before dusting the skin with Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour bronzer , £42 to the cheeks, forehead, chin and brow.

Produced in partnership with Chanel

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Film by Mat Laroche at Chips Films

Model – Jana Perez at Tess Management

Dress by Chanel

