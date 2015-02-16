Mary Greenwell: How a red lipstick can transform your look

In her latest video with Get The Gloss TV, makeup legend Mary Greenwell shows us how different variations of red can change entirely change your face.

The English Rose Red

Our first model Donna already has red lipstick on but Mary is taking it off in favour of a different red, to show how the different variations within the shade can completely change your face. Having taken off a carnation red, Mary reaches for a Chanel Rouge Coco in Étienne 446 (launches nationwide 13th March), a much darker red and current favourite of Keira Knightley.

Applying it directly from the bullet to the lips, Mary decides she doesn’t want Donna to have big sexy lips and so she keeps the lips within the frame by using a lip pencil that matches the lipstick. To match Etienne, Mary suggests using the Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres (Precision Lip Definer) in Rouge Profond .

The Modern Vamp Red

On Louisa, Mary shows how a red lip can change everything about your look. Louisa has a smokey blue eye and nude beige lip, so Mary cleans all colour from her mouth. Mary reaches for Chanel’s Rouge Coco in Gabrielle , a classic shade. Again, apply is directly from the bullet and you’ll see that your look has started to change completely. Fill in the edges of your lip using the appropriate lip pencil; in this case, Mary used Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres (Precision Lip Definer) in Framboise .