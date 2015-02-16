Mary Greenwell: How a red lipstick can transform your look

In her latest video with Get The Gloss TV, makeup legend Mary Greenwell shows us how different variations of red can change entirely change your face.

The English Rose Red

Our first model Donna already has red lipstick on but Mary is taking it off in favour of a different red, to show how the different variations within the shade can completely change your face. Having taken off a carnation red, Mary reaches for a Chanel Rouge Coco in Étienne 446 (launches nationwide 13th March), a much darker red and current favourite of Keira Knightley.

Applying it directly from the bullet to the lips, Mary decides she doesn’t want Donna to have big sexy lips and so she keeps the lips within the frame by using a lip pencil that matches the lipstick. To match Etienne, Mary suggests using the Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres (Precision Lip Definer) in Rouge Profond .

The Modern Vamp Red

On Louisa, Mary shows how a red lip can change everything about your look. Louisa has a smokey blue eye and nude beige lip, so Mary cleans all colour from her mouth. Mary reaches for Chanel’s Rouge Coco in Gabrielle , a classic shade. Again, apply is directly from the bullet and you’ll see that your look has started to change completely. Fill in the edges of your lip using the appropriate lip pencil; in this case, Mary used Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres (Precision Lip Definer) in Framboise .


You may also like

Blogger of the week: The Wednesday Chef
Blogger of the Week: Cookie and Kate
The ultimate makeup survival kit
That Girl's top three healthy juice recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
13 December 2023   Ingeborg Van Lotringen
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Explore More

 