Mary Greenwell: 90s' Supermodel Makeup

Mary was privileged to be around during the supermodel era and she was key in creating the 'supermodel look'. She says she still has many requests for supermodel catwalk makeup now and while she’s going to recreate this iconic look for us here, there will be a big difference – she won’t use false lashes as she feels that is no longer modern.

To prep the skin, Mary uses Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration which is deeply hydrating but non-greasy. Mary explains that her favourite foundation of all time by Chanel is Sublimage Le Teint which she explains is a bit thicker and will provide a real 90s feel whilst remaining glowy. Applying it with her fingers, she pats it into the skin before using the Chanel Correcteur perfection Long Lasting Concealer under the eyes to get rid of any darker shadows.

Mary then suggests starting with the eyes which she continues to layer with different eyeshadows. Firstly on the upper lids Mary sweeps Chanel’s Ombre Premiere in Bronze Antique over the eyes and brow bone as a base using the Quick Shadow brush in Number 11. She then uses the Retractable Dual-Tip eyeshadow brush to apply Ombre Premiere in Visone which is a matt brown shade all over the lid and near the lash line to give the eyes real depth. Finally she uses Chanel’s Chanel Ombre Premiere in Chocolate Brown in the lid sockets, using what she calls a windscreen wiper effect (back and forth motion).

Mary's top tip is to sometimes pull back from your look to make sure the face looks balanced before moving on to the next part. Finally she uses Chanel’s Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Noir on the upper lid and blends so there is no harsh line. For even more punch Mary applies the Ombre Premiere eyeshadow in Noir satin over the black liner before moving onto the lower lids where she then uses some chocolate brown shadow under the eyes before applying a thin coat of Dimensions de Chanel mascara in Noir.

Next, Mary moves onto the brows using the Le palette Sourcils de Chanel brow powder Duo for added definition. She also uses Chanel’s le Gel Sourcils Longwear Eyebrow Gel in Transparent to set them in place which she says is her new favourite product. Then Mary turns her attention to the cheeks where she uses the Pinceau Poudre No.1 and a circular motion to apply Chanel’s Joue Contraste powder blush in Angelique which she says has a more 90’s feel. Next Mary uses a bronzer – Chanel’s les Beiges Heathy Glow Luminous Colour – to add a bit of ‘contour’ which she says isn’t exactly contouring but more ‘soft definition’. She applies it also on the chin, the forehead and the temples.

Mary then applies Chanel’s Poudre Universelle compact with the Angled Powder brush No.2 to knock back any shine and create a beautiful mat effect before moving onto the lips. First she applies Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care to take away any dryness before using the flat side of a the Crayon Levres Precision Lip definer in Seduction to define the edges of the lips. Finally, Mary applies Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Libre for a beautiful rose mouth.

All products are available at www.chanel.com

Produced in partnership with Chanel

Credits

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Film by Mat Laroche at Chips Films

Model – Jana Perez at Tess Management

Bomber jacket by Chanel

Follow Susannah Taylor on Instagram here