Mary Greenwell: How to perfect the modern red lip

This look is all about a strong red lip. In this tutorial, Mary used the new Chanel Coco Rouge lipstick in the shade Arthur - the same one Keira Knightley wore in the still commercial.

First up, Mary prepped the skin using the Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum , £66, and the Chanel Hydra Beauty Crème , £50, stressing that this layering is very important. On top of these skincare products, Mary applied the Chanel Perfection Lumière (Longwear Flawless Fluid Makeup SPF10) in 10 Beige , £36, for beautiful coverage and followed up with the Chanel Correcteur Perfection in 10 Beige Clair , £27.

As this look focuses on the lips, Mary did a very easy summer eye, using only two products. First, she roughly pushed the Stylo Yeux Waterproof (Long Lasting Eyeliner) in Perle de Lune, £19 (Limited Edition launches 29th May 2015), into the upper lash line. As this pencil is waterproof, it sets quickly and lasts all day.

To keep the lips in balance, Mary decided to give Donna strong eyebrows, making it the only point of focus within the eye area. Mary filled the brows using Chanel’s Crayon Sourcil (Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil) in Brun Naturel , £19. When doing this, Mary moved the pencil along and against the grain of the hair to get right into the root and on to the skin. She then tapered it off in the corners into a soft blend and used the spoolie brush to straighten the brows and give them shape.

To keep the attention on the mouth, Mary used a minimal amount of blush. She chose the Chanel Joues Contraste (Powder Blush) in Reflex , £31, a gorgeous blusher with orange overtones. She applied this to the apples of the cheek and blended it out lightly using her fingers.

Focusing on the lips, Mary applied the Chanel Hydra Beauty Lip Balm , £30, and then used a Q-tip to remove any foundation from the mouth. Doing this ensures that your lips will be very clean for the lipstick.

Directly from the tube, Mary applied the Chanel Rouge Coco (Hydrating Crème Lip Colour) in 440 Arthur , £26, a fire geranium red. She then outlined the lipstick with the Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres (Precision Lip Definer) in 24 Rouge , £17.50, to get a better shape. Mary said when using red, you can either keep it simple and relaxed or you can go for something more defined by using a lip liner. She recommended getting the liner to match your lipstick as close as possible.

Credits:

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Donna McPhail from Wilhelmina

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures

Donna wears a dress from the Chanel Cruise 15 collection.

Disclaimer: Produced in partnership with Chanel.