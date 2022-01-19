Mary Greenwell’s favourite buys for eyes

It’s not often you get unbridled access to a bonafide makeup legend, so when we pinned down iconic makeup artist Mary Greenwell for a chat about all things eyes, you can bet we were taking notes.

There’s so much to learn from the woman who has painted the faces of everyone from Kate Moss, to Princess Diana to Naomi Campbell but the main thing we took away from the chat (aside from bundles of product recommendations, see below) was that there’s no such thing as doing your makeup 'wrong' - we’re all trying our best and seeing what works for us and it was reassuring to hear from Mary that she never thinks someone has made a 'mistake' with their makeup - we’ll remember that next time things go awry with our eyeliner .

Here are the eye buys, from creams to concealers, that Mary Greenwell currently has in her kit.

Mary Greenwell’s favourite eye creams

As we kicked off our chat Mary was quick to point out that eye cream is the best base for eye makeup and should be used both day and night.

Don’t be shy with how you apply eye cream; use it around the entire eye and don’t forget the corners as this is the area of the eye that reveals age the most.

Eye creams also come in handy when it comes to concealer – you can lighten your concealer by adding eye cream underneath.

Mary also sings the praises of illuminating eye creams (Medik8’s offering in particular) and was in Paris with YSL launched the iconic Touche Eclat, the ultimate light giving under eye makeup.