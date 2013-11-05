Mary Greenwell’s Make-up Masterclass: 1970s Biba Make-up

Created by Barbara Hulanicki, Biba was a must-have fashion label of the 60s and 70s with a very distinctive look - flares, ruffle shirts, head scarves and lashings of richly coloured velvet. Along with the fashion, there also came a distinctive make-up look that used dark, rich shades - plum or brown lips - with deeply shaded, dramatic eyes.
Here our make-up maestro Mary Greenwell has been inspired by the Biba look but instead of hard lines and dramatic eyes, has layered light, modern textures and used softer shading to create a luminous, modern and dreamily romantic version of the original 70s look.
All products by Chanel - Mary used:
Face
Chanel Le Blanc De Chanel Illuminating Base , £31.00
Chanel Le Blush Crème De Chanel in Destiny , £27.00
Eyes
Chanel, Pinceau Brosse Sourcils No11 Lash Brush , £17.00
Chanel Illusion D’ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Illusoire , £24.00
Chanel Illusion D’ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Ebloui, £24.00
Chanel Illusion D’ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Mirifique , £24.00
Chanel Inimitable Intense Volume Length Curl Seperation in Noir , £24.00
Eyebrows
Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-lasting Eyeliner in Grenat , £19.00
Lips
Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Colour in Ambigue (no.124) , £25.00
Credits:
All make-up Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Make-up
Hair Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up
Model: Hannah Dodd at Select
Editor: Susannah Taylor
Film by Pocket Motion Pictures
Jumper: Chanel