Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot’s sultry smokey eyes and pretty pale pout is one of the most desirable and most iconic looks of all time.  So who better to show you how to recreate her sex bomb look other than Mary Greenwell,  the godmother of all make-up artists (Lisa Eldridge and Charlotte Tilbury both learnt their trade under her expert tuition).

Using Chanel make-up, Mary not only shows us how to recreate a bombshell Bardot  feel, but shows us how to do it in a modern, fresh, youthful way. This means out with caked foundation and a powdery 1960s mouth; the new way to go Bardot is with luminous skin and modern, light textures.

All products by Chanel - Mary used:

Eyes

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow in Mystic Eyes , £38.00

Chanel Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil in Noir , £17.00

Chanel Inimitable Intense Volume Length Curl Separation Mascara in Noir , £24.00


Face

Le Blanc De Chanel illuminating Base , £31.00

Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in Beige Clair  (10), £27.00

Le Blush Créme De Chanel Cream Blush in Revelation , £27.00

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder in 30 , £38.00


Lips

Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine in Candeur (no.68),  £24.00

Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine in Secret (no.85) , £24.00

Chanel Levres Scintillantes Glossimer in Seashell (no.87) , £21.00

Credits

All make-up by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Make-up

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up

Model Hannah Dodd at Select

Hannah wears ALICE by Temperley Celia Polka-dot Tulle Top, £245 Netaporter.com


