Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: How to do evening makeup in your 50s

For the fourth in our series of videos with makeup artist Mary Greenwell, Mary answers the questions that you sent in. We loved your responses; many of you asked Mary to demonstrate evening makeup for women in their 50s. So here’s what she came up with…

Mary starts with the daytime look she created in our previous daytime makeup tutorial . First, she removes lipstick and applies the Chanel Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care , £30. This hydrates the lips while Mary focuses on the eyes.

To begin the eyes, she uses the same palette from the previous daytime tutorial the Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Vendome , £40 and the Chanel Concealer Brush No.10 , £21. Mary applies the pale apricot shade under the brow bone as a highlight before applying the coral shade to the lid. Using the taupe shade Mary blends the shadow through the socket to make the eyes appear larger.

Now on to eyeliner and Mary uses the Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Espresso , £19 at the roots of the upper lashes, smudging it in with her fingers to open the eye. She then takes the dark shade from the Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Vendome , £40 palette with the Chanel Contour Shadow Brush No.14 , £19 under the eye and smudges it along the lash line to give a subtler eyeliner-esque look. The same shade is then applied into the outer corner of the eye to blend the liner and the shadows together to create a seamless eye look.

For mascara, Mary uses the Le Volume Ultra Noir de Chanel in Noir Kôhl , £25 to thicken, build and volumise the lashes.

On to the brows and Mary starts by feathering the Chanel Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Blond Clair , £19 back and forth through the brows to build a stronger brow. She then brushes the hairs through with the spoolie before using the next shade darker, the Chanel Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Naturel , £19 to put a darker line through the middle.

For the lips, Mary uses the Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Natural , £17.50 to fill in and make the lips look fuller before using the Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Adrienne , £25 straight from the bullet to give an extra bounce of colour without changing the look dramatically.

To finish the look, Mary uses a small amount of the Chanel Poudres Universelle Natural Finish Pressed Powder in 20 , £33 around the nose and on the forehead, above the brows and on the chin, making sure to leave the natural glow across the cheeks.

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Film by Mat Laroche at Chips Films

Model: Georgina Bartlett at Models 1

Model wears a Vintage Chanel top and Chanel ‘Comète Spirale’ earrings (J10814) 18K White Gold and Diamonds, £4,950

Produced in partnership with Chanel