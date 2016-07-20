Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Makeup for almond-shaped eyes

This is the third in our series of videos with Mary Greenwell where she answers the questions that you asked a few months ago. Thank you so much for your responses - many of you asked for Mary to demonstrate looks for almond-shaped eyes, so here it is...

First Mary rehydrates Sian’s lips using CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care - this is one of Mary’s personal favourites.

Next Mary moves onto the skin care - she primes the skin using CHANEL Hydra Beauty Lotion Very Moist which really nourishes and plumps the skin. Mary then uses the CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Yeux , explaining that the skin around our eyes is much more fragile than the skin on the rest of our face so it’s important to use specialist care here. It will also help prevent wrinkles, she says.

Next Mary moves on to sun protection and applies CHANEL UV Essentiel Multi Protection Daily Defender UV Pollution SPF30 which she blends into a smooth finish. She uses it as a primer and sun protection in one. The next product she then uses to even out Sian’s skintone is CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in 30 , which she takes subtly down the neck.

Mary uses a much paler concealer around the eyes. She uses CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer and pats it in with her fingers, tapping off the excess on the back of her hand. This has the effect of lifting the whole eye area.

Mary then moves onto the eye makeup, and first uses the palest shade from CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Dimensions under the brow bone to open up the eye so she can see what the eye needs next. Mary then uses the pale pink shade on the inside of the lid, before using CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Purple Choc as definition on the top lashline. Next Mary uses the warm metal shade on the middle of the upper lid, keeping the colour low to the lashes and brushing it outwards to emphasise the almond shape. Mary then uses the aubergine eyeshadow close to the lashes on the outer edges of the upper lid, sweeping it out to the sides. She then adds CHANEL Illusion D’Ombre in Griffith Green to add a touch of peacock colour. Finally Mary extends the outside of the eye using CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Noir .

Next Mary applies Le Volume Ultra Noir de CHANEL Mascara in Noir Kôhl for intensely black lashes (pushing it into the roots) before deciding to boost the intensity of the eyes using the above aubergine pencil. This elongates and defines the eye, yet keeps it soft.

Mary then fills in the brows using CHANEL Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Naturel , extending them as she goes.

As for finishing the skin, Mary applies CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Multi Colour in Duo no.2 Pink , using the pale, shimmer shade to highlight cheekbones and the pink to add a slight flush to the cheek. She then uses a foundation brush and CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 /PA++ in 40 to knock back the shine around the nose.

Finally Mary uses a coral lipliner - CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Candy - to fill the lips in slightly before using CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Arthur . Finally she adds CHANEL Lèvres Scintillantes Glossimer in Chêne Rouge 212 which adds a bright red shine for added summer zing.

