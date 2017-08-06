Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Fresh and Natural Makeup

Natural makeup will always be in fashion, but how do you apply it in a modern, fresh way? Queen of all makeup artists Mary Greenwell has the answer with her natural makeup masterclass which will brighten skin, help you look refreshed and keep you looking up-to-date all day long...

As the first step of this video Mary states how with natural makeup its incredibly important to have the best looking skin you possibly can. She starts by prepping the skin using La Solution 10 de Chanel Sensitive Skin Cream which she massages well into the skin giving the skin a mega glow. She then applies Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care on the lips which keeps lips plump and tackles any dryness.

Mary's next step is to apply Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation SPF 25 which she applies using the sponge (which she really likes using despite normally being a ‘fingers application’ person!). Mary uses more foundation than you may normally use but makes sure she blends it well. Next Mary grabs Chanel’s Palette Essentielle Conceal-Highlight-Color in Beige Clair which is a clever palette containing three different products – a blusher, a concealer and a highlighter – all aimed at enhancing and brightening your skin (there are three colour-ways to choose from). Mary then applies the concealer from the palette under the eyes and uses the same product and a brush to conceal imperfections. She then brushes the brows into shape so she can really understand the shape of the face before she starts applying subtle colour.

Moving onto the eyes, Mary takes the Retractable Dual-Tip Eyeshadow brush to apply Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette which will enhance any eye and skin colour. She starts by using the fluffy end of the brush to apply the highlighting shade over the brown bone. Mary then uses the shimmery shade over the lid and in the socket line, and then, taking the smaller brush end she uses the mushroom beige along the top of the lash line to slightly bring out the eyes.

Next up, Mary focusses on the brows, and using La Palette Sourcils de Chanel with the Retractable Dual-Tip brush she fills in the eyebrows, very slightly thickening their shape. She then uses le Gel Sourcils by Chanel in Transparent which is a gel that will set the brows in place and really define their shape without looking harsh.

Going back to the Palette Essentielle, Mary then uses the cream blush to very gently apply a tiny bit of colour to the apples of Hannah’s cheeks - she says this adds just a hint of warmth and she then uses the luminizing or highlighter shade on the very tops of the cheekbones to accentuate them slightly. Mary then goes back to the eye palette and uses the warm taupe shade under the eyes which she says is very child-like and youthful.

Moving onto the lips, Mary then uses Chanel’s le Crayon Levres Precision Lip Definer in Beige Innocent which she describes as the ‘Perfect Lip colour’. She uses it to define the lip shape slightly but also within the lips to add colour. Mary then asks model Hannah to rub her lips together which she always says is the best way of enhancing the shape of your mouth. She then takes Chanel’s Le Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Nude to apply a bit of very natural colour.

Finally, Mary uses a very sheer loose powder – Chanel’s Poudre Universelle – and using the Pinceau Fond de Teint Foundation Brush No.6 she knocks back the shine around the nose, on the top of the lip, under the eyes and on the forehead. Mary finishes by saying that it’s a very ‘complete’ look despite there being no mascara – it's the perfect modern antidote to the very ‘made up’ looks that have been all the rage over the last few years.

Credits:

Produced in partnership with Chanel, all products available at www.chanel.com

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup Directed by Susannah Taylor

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Film by Mat Laroche at Chips Films

Model – Hannah Dodd at Select Model Management

Stripey Jumper by Chanel

Follow Susannah Taylor on Instagram