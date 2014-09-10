Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: 9-5 makeup

All makeup by Chanel

First, Mary used Hydra Beauty Serum Hydration Protection Radiance , £78, to give the face a more toned down, matte appearance. She then applied Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet in No. 20 , £33, making sure she blended it in across the face and down the neck to make the skin look flawless.

Next, Mary used Estompe Éclat Corrective Concealer Stick in No.10 (no longer available however try Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in No.10 , £27, as a great alternative) under the eye area to lighten and lift it. She also added a touch to the lips for a completely nude mouth.

For the eyes, Mary used Les 4 Ombres Multi Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Gabrielle , £40. She started by applying the palest shade under the brow bone, then with a medium brush applied a darker shade to the lid, making sure she continued all the way up into the crease of the eye.

Next, she used Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil , £17, along the lash line before following with Ecriture De Chanel Automatic Liquid Eyeliner in Brown , £26, along the same line and then up into a flick. Mary blended the liner with the darkest shade of eyeshadow from the Chanel palette, before applying the same shade with a smaller brush along the lid underneath the eye.

Mary then used Le Crayon Kohl Intensive Eye Pencil in Peche Cuivre , £17, to shade in the corner of the eye, and Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-lasting Eyeliner in No. 100 , £19, on the inside rim of the eye. She filled in to brows with colour and brushed them into shape using Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Noir Cendre , £19.

For the lashes, Mary applied Le Volume De Chanel Mascare in No.10 , £25. She then cleaned up the eye area with the concealer before highlighting the cheeks with Les Beiges Healthy Glow Multi-colour in No. 2 , £39.

To knock back the shine, Mary used Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural Finish Pressed Powder in No. 20 , £33, across the nose, chin and forehead. She then applied it thinly under the eyes for an added matte effect.

To finish, Mary applied Le Crayon Levres Precision Lip Definer in Orange Intense , £17.50, and Rouge Allure Luminous Sation Lip Colour in No. 96 , £26.

Credits

Directed by  Susannah Taylor

Filmed by  Pocket Motion Pictures


