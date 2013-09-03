Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Blurred lines

It might seem an insignificant thing, putting a bit of black smudgy stuff round your eyes, but smokey eyes and flicked eyeliner have been the making of some of the the sultriest, most beautiful icons of all time.

Where would bombshells like Brigitte Bardot and Marianne Faithfull be without their black kohl? Would Chrissie Hynde have been so edgy without hers? Would Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s have become such a graceful beauty icon for her appearance without her big flick of black winged eyeliner?

I don’t know, but what I do know is that a smokey eye and flicked eyeliner suit everyone. Here, Mary Greenwell, one of the world’s most influential make-up artists, blurs the lines (excuse the pun) between the two, creating her version of the ‘smudgy flick’. It’s fast, easy for novices and flattering for all eye shapes.

Mary used the following Chanel products:

Chanel Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil in 61 Noir , £17



Chanel Stylo Eyeshadow Fresh Effect Eyeshadow in 57 Black Stream , £23



Chanel Sublime de Chanel Infinite Length and Curl Mascara in Deep Black , £24

By Susannah Taylor