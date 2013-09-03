Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Blurred lines

It might seem an insignificant thing, putting a bit of black smudgy stuff round your eyes, but smokey eyes and flicked eyeliner have been the making of some of the the sultriest, most beautiful icons of all time.

Where would bombshells like Brigitte Bardot and Marianne Faithfull be without their black kohl? Would Chrissie Hynde have been so edgy without hers? Would Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s have become such a graceful beauty icon for her appearance without her big flick of black winged eyeliner?

I don’t know, but what I do know is that a smokey eye and flicked eyeliner suit everyone. Here,  Mary Greenwell, one of the world’s most influential make-up artists, blurs the lines (excuse the pun) between the two, creating her version of the ‘smudgy flick’. It’s fast, easy for novices and flattering for all eye shapes.

Mary used the following Chanel products:

Chanel Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil in 61 Noir , £17

Chanel Stylo Eyeshadow Fresh Effect Eyeshadow in 57 Black Stream , £23

Chanel Sublime de Chanel Infinite Length and Curl Mascara in Deep Black , £24

By Susannah Taylor


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 