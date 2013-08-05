Mary Greenwell’s Masterclass: Sweetness and Light

Want to know what we’ll all be wearing make-up-wise this autumn? You could opt for a dramatic red lip and smokey eye (which we love) but you could also go pale and pretty like this uber pretty ethereal look created with Chanel’s Autumn/Winter colour range. Make-up maverick Mary Greenwell has chosen twinking golden eyes, matched with a pale peachy lip and naturally flushed cheeks. Who said romance was dead?
All products are by Chanel
Hydra Beauty Crème , £50
Vitalumiere Aqua in 30 Beige , £31
Vitalumiere Aqua Compact in 20 Beige , £39
Les Ombres Eyeshadow Quad in 39 , £38
Illusion D’Ombre in Apparence 817 , £24
Stylo Eyeshadow in 07 Moon River , £23
Sublime de Chanel Mascara in 10 , £24
Le Blush Crème de Chanel in Destiny 61
Poudre Compact in Translucent 1 , £33
Poudre Signee de Chanel in Illuminating , £46
Rouge Coco Shine in Secret 85 , £24
Make-up by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Make-up
Editor: Susannah Taylor
Words: Susannah Taylor
Filming: Jeremy at Pocket Motion Pictures
Hair : Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up
Model: Ella at Premier Models
Clothes: Moschino Cheap and Chic Dusky Pink Blouse from net-a-porter