Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Twiggy's Sixties Make-up

In the third of our iconic make-up series (previous videos are The Bardot and the Fabulous Fifties ), make-up maestro Mary Greenwell uses Chanel make-up to demonstrate how to recreate a stunning 1960s Twiggy or Mod make-up look.

As with all of Mary’s other iconic creations, the key to making this bold look wearable rather than theatrical is to create a sheer, luminous base that glows from within. As for that instantly recognisable eye with the defined socket line and exaggerated lashes, Mary uses just one black mascara and a black eyeliner to create a fresh, pared down version of the original, heavier look.

All products by Chanel - Mary used:

Face

Le Weekend de Chanel Renew , £72

Le Blanc de Chanel Sheer illuminating Base , £31

Correcteur Perfection Long lasting Concealer, £27

Eyes

Ombre Essentielle Soft Touch Eyeshadow , £23

(unfortunately the palette Mary uses is out of production now)

No.10 Brush , £21

Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye pencil in Noir , £17

Inimitable Mascara , £24

Ultra-Fine Eyeliner Brush in No 13 , £19

Lips

Rouge Coco Baume , £24

Correcteur Perfection Long lasting Concealer in 01 , £27

Lipstick Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lip Shine in 70 Sourire , £24

Credits

All make-up: Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Make-up

Hair: Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up

Model: Hannah Dodd at Select

Editor: Susannah Taylor

Film by Pocket Motion Pictures

Dress: Anthropologie

Necklaces: Chanel