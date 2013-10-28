Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: Twiggy's Sixties Make-up

In the third of our iconic make-up series (previous videos are The Bardot and the Fabulous Fifties ), make-up maestro Mary Greenwell uses Chanel make-up to demonstrate how to recreate a stunning 1960s Twiggy or Mod make-up look.
As with all of Mary’s other iconic creations, the key to making this bold look wearable rather than theatrical is to create a sheer, luminous base that glows from within. As for that instantly recognisable eye with the defined socket line and exaggerated lashes, Mary uses just one black mascara and a black eyeliner to create a fresh, pared down version of the original, heavier look.
All products by Chanel - Mary used:
Face
Le Weekend de Chanel Renew , £72
Le Blanc de Chanel Sheer illuminating Base , £31
Correcteur Perfection Long lasting Concealer, £27
Eyes
Ombre Essentielle Soft Touch Eyeshadow , £23
(unfortunately the palette Mary uses is out of production now)
No.10 Brush , £21
Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye pencil in Noir , £17
Inimitable Mascara , £24
Ultra-Fine Eyeliner Brush in No 13 , £19
Lips
Rouge Coco Baume , £24
Correcteur Perfection Long lasting Concealer in 01 , £27
Lipstick Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lip Shine in 70 Sourire , £24
Credits
All make-up: Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Make-up
Hair: Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up
Model: Hannah Dodd at Select
Editor: Susannah Taylor
Film by Pocket Motion Pictures
Dress: Anthropologie
Necklaces: Chanel