Maybelline Sky High Mascara: we review TikTok's most hyped mascara

Every so often a mascara comes along that gets everyone talking; last year it was Hourglass' Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, £29 and this year it's Maybelline's Sky High Mascara , an absolute bargain at £9.99 - if you can get your hands on it. The mascara, which promises to lengthen lashes to all new heights thanks to bamboo extract which is known for its conditioning properties, wasn't due to launch in the UK until April, but such was the demand for the budget mascara it landed earlier than planned in January following the US launch in November 2020. Maybelline were right to release early, as it's been flying off the (virtual) shelves since it dropped, flitting in and out of stock in Boots , Superdrug , Beauty Bay and Look Fantastic . The hype around Maybelline Sky High mascara reviews began on TikTok, with the hashtag #skyhighmascara now at 112.7 million views. Reviews are rolling in on a daily basis from users wowed by the mascara's ability to create ultra-long, flexible, smudge-free lashes on both the top and bottom eyelashes. So we simply had to try it and give our own verdict.

We're already converts to Maybelline's mascaras; The Falsies , £8.99, has been a makeup bag staple for years and Meghan Markle's makeup artist Lydia Sellers said that Meghan introduced her to Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara , £9.99 - if it's good enough for royalty... What's the Maybelline Sky High brush like? The Sky High mascara has a long plastic, conical brush that is noticeably thin, but being made of plastic does make it bendy and easy to manoeuvre from all angles. Makeup artist Chloe Morello sang the praises of the flexible brush on TikTok, pleased that she could go from above with the brush with minimal mess.

The Sky High mascara brush is densely packed with little bristles to make sure every lash is caught, even those little ones at the edges, which creates a fanned effect without weighing lashes down. Straight away lashes are defined, but to get the dramatic, ultra-long lash look that the TikTokers showed off you need to apply quite a few coats. Don't be put off though, because even with lots of layers lashes remain light as a feather. Does Maybelline Sky High smudge? The formula isn't waterproof so we wondered if it'd smudge, but after a full day of wear, nary a flake could be found under our eyes. We also put it through its paces watching Channel 4's It's A Sin and it withstood *a lot* of tears and it stayed in place. That said, it removes easily with cleansing balm (or your cleanser of choice). What did we think of Maybelline Sky High? As a team we have a variety of different lash types, from long and straight to short, curled lashes. Editorial director Victoria says she has hooded eyes so relies on mascara to give her lift and she was impressed by the fine brush that allowed her to get into the roots of her lashes for evenly fanned, curled lashes. Commercial projects manager Catherine liked Sky High for how lightweight it felt while Jemma, who does our social media and graphic design, loves how well it holds a curl (no need to reinvigorate lashes throughout the day) and was impressed by how much product is on the brush with just one pump into the tube. Check out our pics below with one eye naked and one with the mascara to compare.