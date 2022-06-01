My Beauty Stash: Tamara Ecclestone

From her favourite lipstick to the best dry shampoo, Tamara Ecclestone gives Marissa Montgomery the low down on the products she can’t live without and why.

The expecting model even tells us what she uses on her stretch marks (BTW, this is also a lesson in how to look fabulous while heavily pregnant - two days after this video was taken, Tamara gave birth to her beautiful baby Sophia).

Products mentioned in this video:

Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream SPF 30 Hydrating Colour Corrector , £28

NARS Sheer Lipstick in Barbarella, £18.50

Show Beauty Premiere Dry Shampoo , £30

Tangle Teezer: The Original Pink Fizz , £10.20

Mama Mio Goodbye Stretch Marks Cream , £45

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara , £22

Kiehl’s Scented Lip Balm , £9.50

Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturiser, £44.10

