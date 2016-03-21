Not Fair: how to find the best foundation for your skin tone

When it comes to picking the right foundation for your skin tone, what are the tricks and tips to bear in mind for making your skin look its best? Here, international makeup artist Ruby Hammer provides her insider knowledge and top makeup tips for finding the best foundation to best suit your particular skin needs and individual undertones.

“There's tonnes of variety out there in terms of products, shades and brands, but there’s also as many diverse women out there too,” explains Ruby. “The basis of good makeup is foundation,” she adds. “If you get your base right, you get everything right.”

Ruby’s top picks of the best foundations and bases are:

Olive and medium skin tones

1:11 Estée Lauder Double Wear All Day Glow BB Moisture Makeup SPF 30 , £30

This lightweight BB cream provides the perfect combination of cover and colour correction for a luminous fresh-faced glow. If this sounds like your ideal match, collect a free 10-day sample from your nearest Estée Lauder counter.

1:18 Estée Lauder Sculpting Foundation Brush , £38

This innovative makeup brush provides control and expert coverage in one fell swoop. Use it to apply your base right into the hairline and try to take it a little bit under the eye too for a uniform and streak-free finish. Fine tune with fingers.

1:41 Clinique Airbrush Concealer , £19

An illuminating multitasker of a concealer, this perfecting pen expertly conceals dark circles, dark spots and redness with ease. Concentrate on the inner and outer corners of the eyes and use the ring finger to blend it in, being careful to pat and not drag.

2:08 Clinique Blended Face Powder & Brush in Invisible Blend , £23.50

Apply this universally flattering powder to the T-zone only to set your base.

MORE GLOSS: How does foundation matching on the high street match up?

Dark skin tones

3:01 Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation SPF 15 , £31.50

A full coverage foundation that doesn’t look at all mask-like or unnatural, it creates the perfect canvas for the rest of your makeup. If you have a mixture of different tones to your skin, opt for one shade over more to provide more uniformity. Samples are available at Bobbi Brown counters nationwide to take away and try at home.

3:07 Bobbi Brown Foundation Brush , £32

Use this soft and durable makeup brush to work the foundation into all your nooks and crannies - through the hairline, the jawline and not forgetting the backs of the ears.

3:48 Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick , £29.50

Creamy, lightweight and handbag-friendly, this foundation stick acts as the ideal tool for touch-ups on-the-go.

3:56 Clinique Blended Face Powder & Brush in Invisible Blend , £23.50

The perfect finishing touch to give your finished look extra longevity.

Asian skin tones

4:53 Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer , £25

A hard-working 2-in-1 foundation and concealer, use this base to target problem areas and overall uniformity. Dot its magic wand on the nose, chin and forehead and then use the tip for more precise application. Samples are available at Clinique counters nationwide and last for up to 5 days.

5:07 Clinique Foundation Brush , £24

A cleverly engineered tapered brush with anti-bacterial technology for a more hygienic finish. Brush your foundation on in a downwards outwards motion for a smoother finish.

5:50 Smashbox Halo Hydrating Perfecting Powder , £31

Enriched with a bevy of skincare goodies to work from the inside out, this hybrid base does more than your average powder. Apply all over the face in good daylight and take a minute to blend it through. To try before you buy, collect a sample from Smashbox counters nationwide or book in for your very own ‘Studio Makeup Session’ with their expert team.

5:55 Smashbox Telephoto Face Brush , £39

Three brushes in one, this intelligently crafted makeup brush allows you to pick and choose your level of coverage. Setting three works best when used in conjunction with the Perfecting Powder for a more natural finish - take a little on it and dust it off before sweeping over skin.

Want to read more makeup tips from Ruby? Download 'The Ultimate Guide to Foundation for Darker Skin Tones' here - an essential must-read guide written by our Not Fair columnist Ayesha Muttucumaru to help those with olive, brown and black skin tones find their perfect match.

Created in collaboration with Estée Lauder Companies .