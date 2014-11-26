Office to evening makeup with makeup artist Liz Pugh

Ever had to go straight from the office to a party with practically no time to get ready? Here, makeup artist Liz Pugh shows us how to quickly transform our look.

DAYTIME OFFICE LOOK

Prep the skin using Urban Decay’s Complexion Primer Potion – Brightening & Tightening , £23, and follow with the Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation , £28.50. This foundation can be built upon, making it perfect to strengthen your look for the nighttime.

Liz then applied the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion , £16, to keep the eyeshadow in place all day and evening. It also supplies the perfect base. Next, Liz took the Urban Decay Naked Palette , £37, and applied Naked, a beautiful taupe shade, over the entire lid. She then applied Virgin to the inner corners to open the eyes and Hustle along the lashline.

To add some more definition, Liz took Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Corrupt , £13.50, to fill in any gaps between the skin and lash line. Feed and smudge the liner into the lashes to avoid having any hard lines. Apply a small amount to the outer corners under the eye and blend this out again to avoid hard lines.

Take the shade Naked from the Urban Decay Naked Palette again and apply it to the brow bone as a highlight for a wash of shimmer. Using the same shade, apply eyeshadow into the socket and blend to lift the eyes and enhance your natural features.

Curl your lashes and apply Urban Decay’s Subversion Lash Primer , £15, to build up and condition the lashes. Then apply Urban Decay Perversion Mascara , £17, on top for beautiful full lashes.

Apply Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Ultra Definition Pressed Finishing Powder , £22, (Liz used the shade Medium Light) to the skin and follow with Urban Decay Naked Flushed in Strip , £22, to the temples, cheeks and jawbone. Liz recommends applying this in a half figure of 8.

Next, Liz used the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Naked , £13, and filled in the lips all over. This will help to make the lipstick last and you won’t be left with colour around the edge. She then applied Urban Decay’s Revolution Lipstick in Naked2 , £15.

If you have time, then fill in your brows as it makes a big different to the look. Brush your brows upwards and fill in using a brow powder for a more natural look. Liz used the Urban Decay Brow Box in Brown Sugar , £19.

EVENING LOOK

If you have any lipstick on at the end of the day, remove it and apply foundation over the lips to kill any natural colour in the lips to bring out the truer colour in the bullet. Liz used the Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation again as this is a buildable foundation, so it’s easy to build on your foundation over any particular places where it may have faded during the day.

Liz then took the Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshaow in Space Cowboy , £14, as it’s a gorgeous colour. To make it look molten, she spritzed the Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray , £20, on the back of her hand and mixed it with the eyeshadow. Using your finger, apply it to the lid and use a brush for the corners.

Next, fill in your lips with a lip pencil so that you’ll always have colour on throughout the night. Liz used the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in 69 , £13, and softened the edges with a finger and brush. She then finished the lips with Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick in F Bomb , £15, and made sure to get right into the corners. Remember to blot and re-apply.

Once you’ve finished the lips, you can see what else your face needs. Liz decided to apply more to the eyes. She took the Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Diamond Dog , £14, and, again, mixed this to some fixing spray and applied it along the lash line.

Next, clean up under the eye with some concealer. Liz used the Urban Decay 24/7 Concealer Pencil in NSA , £12. As you’ll be out in candlelight, you can be heavier with your bronzer. Liz used Urban Decay Naked Flushed in Strip and then used the highlighter along the top of the cheekbones. Finish the look with a All-Nighter Makeup Setting Spray .

To get your hands on everything used in this video (and more) visit Urban Decay 's first UK boutique at 5 King Street, Covent Garden, London

Credits:

Makeup by Liz Pugh at Premier Hair and Makeup

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Giulia at Union Models

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures

Office wear: Jigsaw Polka Dot Silk Blouse , £129

Party wear: Whistles Winona Lace Dress , £225