Oily skin: 5 ways to manage an oily complexion

In her latest video for Get The Gloss skin health expert and founder of Black Skin Directory Dija Ayodele talks us through her five tips for managing an oily complexion.

1. Wash your face twice a day

Simple enough, right? Dija says it’s the best way to get rid of excess oil that sits on the surface of the skin.

2. Use salicylic acid

Oily skin types should use a salicylic acid-based product in their skincare routine, be it face wash or in a serum. The ingredient is great for decongesting the skin and the pores of all the excess oil that might be sitting in them. If you don’t want to use salicylic acid, Dija recommends a benzoyl peroxide which also has anti-bacterial benefits for the skin to prevent breakouts. Dija recommends Neostrata's Clarifying Cleanser , £18.49.

3. Look for oil-free skincare

Oil-free products lessen the excess oil you add to the surface of your skin. Check out our edit of the best oil-free moisturisers to find one to suit you.

4. Use SPF

A no-brainer when it comes to healthy skin. “You must ensure you’re using sunscreen, especially if you’re suffering from large, visible pores because the sun and UV rays will attack the collagen in the skin and in doing so, that will cause collagen to break down and stretch the pores. When pores are stretched they’re more visible on the surface," says Dija.

5. Use vitamin A

“Whether it’s retinol and retinaldehyde, this will help to control the amount of oil flowing through the oil glands to the surface of the skin and will also help keep the skin exfoliated and smooth, so any breakouts can be lessened,” says Dija.

Vitamin A also helps to constrict the pores, which will make them appear smaller. Try Osmosis' Clarify Blemish Retinal Serum , £52.50.

Dija works out of West London’s West Room Aesthetics clinic, recently launched her West Room Aesthetics Skin Heroes Boxes, to simplify skincare, with each of the four boxes addressing a specific skin type (combination, oily, dry, and oily + for acne-prone skin). The boxes are packed with handpicked products from brands such as NeoStrata, Exuviance, Osmosis, and Cosmedix, all of which she uses in clinic.

