Olivia Palermo and her husband star in a new Creme de la Mer campaign

While she's best known for her endless wardrobe of effortless ensembles and  hair of glossy dreams , when Olivia Palermo married her German model husband in a chic New York ceremony last summer, the couple secured their status as one of the fashion world’s power couples.

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl’s most recent endeavour sees them embrace the world of luxury beauty with a starring role in a video series created by prestige skincare brand  Creme de la Mer .

The  ‘Illuminating Moments’  campaign features love stories of three glamorous couples in New York, Paris and Seoul and celebrates the moments that make their eyes light up. Fittingly, the campaign launches in tandem with the brand’s newest innovation,  Illuminating Eye Gel , a refreshing treatment that instantly lights up the eyes.

Alongside the videos, the brand have launched an interactive campaign that encourages you to share images or short videos via Facebook or Instagram of things that light up your eyes (or a mosaic of your favourite photos) using the hashtag #eyeslightup.

Watch this space for the further two videos from Paris and Seoul launching in February this year.


You may also like

A detoxing green juice from Rosemary Ferguson
Project Me Recipe: Chickpea and tomato salad with fresh herbs
Rosemary Ferguson’s energy boosting juice
Coca-Cola Life: The nutritionists' opinion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
30 November 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
27 November 2023  
Explore More

 