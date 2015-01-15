Olivia Palermo and her husband star in a new Creme de la Mer campaign

While she's best known for her endless wardrobe of effortless ensembles and hair of glossy dreams , when Olivia Palermo married her German model husband in a chic New York ceremony last summer, the couple secured their status as one of the fashion world’s power couples.

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl’s most recent endeavour sees them embrace the world of luxury beauty with a starring role in a video series created by prestige skincare brand Creme de la Mer .

The ‘Illuminating Moments’ campaign features love stories of three glamorous couples in New York, Paris and Seoul and celebrates the moments that make their eyes light up. Fittingly, the campaign launches in tandem with the brand’s newest innovation, Illuminating Eye Gel , a refreshing treatment that instantly lights up the eyes.

Alongside the videos, the brand have launched an interactive campaign that encourages you to share images or short videos via Facebook or Instagram of things that light up your eyes (or a mosaic of your favourite photos) using the hashtag #eyeslightup.

Watch this space for the further two videos from Paris and Seoul launching in February this year.