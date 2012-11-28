Pixiwoo does Adele's Grammy Award Red Lip

With big hair and even bigger lashes, Adele masters retro glamour whenever she saunters down the red carpet, but it's the smouldering red lip that really wins us over. Here, celebrity make-up artist and Pixiwoo YouTube sensation Nicola Chapman casts an expert eye over songstress Adele's beauty tricks from the Grammy Awards 2012, and shows us mere mortals how to get the look. The result is just as dramatic as her award-winning ballads - we love it.

Nicola used the following:

Mac Studio Tech Foundation, £24, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Studio Finish Concealer, £14.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder, £34, www.boots.com

Mac Harmony Blusher, £17.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Painterly Paint Pot, £14.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Brule Eyeshadow, £12, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Paradisco Eyeshadow, £12, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Omega Eyeshadow, £12, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Blacktracks Fluidline, £14, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Bourjois Volume Fast & Perfect Mascara, £11.99, www.boots.com

Mac Charcoal Brown Eyeshadow (for the brows), £12, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel Espresso, £16.50, www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Anastasia Brow Wiz in Brunette, £13.24, http://shop.nordstrom.com

Mac 34 Lashes, £10, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Duo Lash Glue, £10, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Brick Lip Pencil, £11.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Nightmoth Lip Pencil, £11.50 www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Russian Red Lipstick, £14, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Lady Danger Lipstick, £14, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Vanilla Eyeshadow as Highlighter, £12, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac Chromagraphic Pencil NC15/NW20, $15, www.maccosmetics.com