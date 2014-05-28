Pixiwoo's wedding day make-up

As someone who has been to a LOT of weddings, the first thing I notice (other than the dress, obviously) is the bride's makeup. No pressure, brides.

Bridal makeup can be a huge question mark for some brides-to-be. Do they go with their favourite look, be it bright and colourful or dark and smokey , or do they go for the standard 'a makeup artist who has only met me once, did my face and therefore it's as plain as can be' look?

As a fierce experimenter of makeup and colour, I'm always sad when someone opts for the latter. Your groom is marrying YOU - the you he knows and loves - so why not look like you on the day? That said, your party eye or signature red pout might be too strong for that wedding album that will be looked at for years to come; so how do you make yourself the most beautiful version of you, in a timeless way?

As always, help is at hand in the form of the brilliant YouTube sensation that is Pixiwoo . Sisters Sam and Nic Chapman have nailed, and set the standard, for how-to beauty tutorials and their latest offering is perfectly timed for the upcoming summer wedding season.

In her video (which you can watch above), makeup artist Nic wowed us with this gorgeous beauty look from her own wedding day (as done by her sister, naturally). Fresh, simple yet effortlessly beautiful, it would work for any bride who wants a more natural, classic look that still makes the most of their features.

With expertly lined eyes, perfectly shaped and blended shadow and a bit of contouring and concealing where needed, Nic masters the art of timeless beauty - and there's plenty you can tweak to make it that bit more 'you', be it a different shade of eyeshadow or a stronger hint of blush.

In fact, who needs the wedding? We'll be copying this pretty look next time we go out.

