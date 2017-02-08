Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals her health and beauty secrets

Who doesn't have a girl crush on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley? As the latest launches of her makeup range for M&S hit the stores, Get The Gloss' Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor sat down with the star to ask her some quick-fire questions about all things health and beauty.

Here she spills all her supermodel secrets, from what she'd rustle up for a quick dinner for us all to her biggest beauty mishap and which type of exercise she does weekly. Watch in the video above or check out her answers below - some may surprise you...

1. Lip gloss or lipstick?

Rosie says "Lipstick because it's more versatile."

2. Warrior pose or HIIT workout?

Rosie explains she does both - hard exercise 3/4 times a week and yoga a few times too

3.Most cherished piece of clothing?

Rosie says a pair of Paige denim skinny jeans she's owned for 8 years.

4. When did you last laugh until you cried?

Rosie says when she was with her brother at Christmas when he was telling her a very amusing story.

5. What is your favourite eye product?

Rosie loves her Creme Eyeshadow sticks from Rosie For Autograph because they are easy, buildable and very blendable.

6. What's your favourite lip product?

"I'm all about the three new lipsticks we are launching this spring," says Rosie. "They are intense, bold colours."

7. What do you do if you need to look wide awake in 5 minutes flat but are really tired or jet lagged?

Rosie says she would wash her face, brush her teeth, use eyedrops, curl her eyelashes, conceal any blemishes and scrape her hair back before running out the door.

8. Favourite music to workout to?

To workout Rosie listens to her trainer Simone De La Rue's playlist on Spotify which is very high energy. To relax she listens to The XX, London Grammar and Classical music (although worries that makes her sound old!).

8. What's your worst beauty mishap?

Rosie describes a terrible time when her whole body was cast for a film of Mad Max and they put paper mache all over her. When they moulded her head and pulled it off it ripped all her eyelashes out. Ouch!

9.What is your guilty food pleasure?

Rosie says french fries, fried food, fish 'n' chips, a Sunday roast, or a burger. "I love my food," she says.

10. What are the three things you keep in your fridge?

'Eggs, milk and a bit of cheese," says Rosie, oh and some tomatoes. "If you can make an omelette you will never go hungry," she laughs.

11. How do you style your hair yourself?

Rosie washes her hair then gets a big round brush to smooth it out, then tongs her hair to give a tousled finish.

12. What skincare product would you cry about if you lost?

Rosie says she can't live without IS Clinicals Active Serum which is great for combination skin. She also adores her new Sheer Finish Complexion Enhancer from Rosie for Autograph.

13. Who do you think has great beauty style - either present or deceased?

Rosie really admires Elizabeth Taylor for her screen siren beauty but also Diane Kruger who she feels is really well put together.

14. How do you motivate yourself to workout if you really don't want to?

Rosie says you should listen to your body and if you are having one of those days then maybe don't do it. She also says some days you just need a kick up the butt though. 'Remember how you are going to feel at the end of it,' she insists.

15. What would you make us for lunch if we came over?

Rosie says she'd make a healthy, simple salad and nice piece of chicken or fish.

16. What is your favourite cocktail?

A martini - dirty, espresso or lychee flavoured are top of her list.

17. Leave a spot or squeeze a spot?

Squeeze she says! "There is no way I'm leaving a whitehead on my face," she squeals.

18. What are your 3 top travel must-haves?

Rosie says a lint roller, some dry shampoo, a hairbrush and her '5 minute face', her Amazing Radiance Cream , Blusher and some of her Rosie for Autograph Bronzer .

19. Town or country?

Rosie is a country girl at heart as she grew up in Devon but knows she has to work in the city. She likes a mix of both.

20. Desert Island Dish?

If she could have one meal, Rosie's would be roast chicken with all the trimmings.

21. What 's the weirdest thing you've ever heard about yourself?

Rosie says she can't really think of anything as she doesn't pay too much attention to that sort of thing.

22. What's something that many people don't know about you?

Rosie studied Japanese for 5 years and goes on to speak a bit.

23. What's the one thing you can't live without?

Rightly, Rosie says 'Love'.

Rosie's latest makeup collection for Autograph at M&S can be found here

Filming by Pocketmotionpictures.com