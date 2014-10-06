Editor's Vlog: September favourites and giveaway

In her latest Editor’s Vlog, Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor shares the beauty and wellness products she loved throughout September – and gives you the chance to win them all. Be sure to subscribe to Get The Gloss TV, like the video and comment below with your September favourites to win all of Susannah's favourites! Full terms and conditions below.

YOU CAN WIN:

St Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Body in Light Medium , £14.45

St Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Face Lotion in Medium Dark , £12

Neom Sensuous 3 Wick Candle , £45

Lancome Grandiôse mascara , £24.50

Sarah Chapman Morning Facial , £45

Phyto Huile Supreme Rich Smoothing Oil (for dry and rebellious hair) , £26.50

To enter this September favourites giveaway, all you have to do is:

- Subscribe to Get The Gloss TV on YouTube

- Give this video a thumbs up

- Comment below the video letting us know which products you were loving throughout September

This competition is only open to residents in the UK. It will open for two weeks and we will contact the winner through YouTube. Entrants must be 18 or over, or ask permission of the homeowner, as the winner will need to give their address.

Good luck!