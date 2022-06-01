Space NK's SS14 colour campaign redefines the feline flick

For its new SS14 Colour Campaign, aptly named ‘The New Beautiful’, Space NK has created a series of make-up tutorials to help add a unique spin to your new season look.

First up - an exclusive peek at their Rebel Rebel video created by celebrity make-up artist Karen Alder, who gives an easy step-by-step masterclass in perfecting the on-trend inner flick.

An edgier take on the traditional feline flick, the tutorial provides all the tools and instructions you need to recreate the look at home. Graphic, dramatic and surprisingly easy to replicate thanks to Karen’s expert tips, this is a refreshingly new approach to a classic look. Model Nadia also tries her hand at it, proving that this is one look that needn’t be confined to the Fashion Week catwalk.

Pencils at the ready, it’s time to flip your flicks.

Products used by Karen:

NARS Eye Paint in Black Valley , £18.50

Space NK Bent Eyeliner Brush , £15

Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner , £15

By Terry Terrybly Kohl in Black Print , £23

By Terry Touche Veloutée , £35

By Terry Growth Booster Mascara in Black , £32

Fancy winning £250 of beauty goodies plus a makeover from Karen Alder? Head on over to www.spacenk.com to submit your entry and be in with a chance.