Alex Byrne's spring beauty tutorial

Alex first used Resurfacing Primer , £32, Radiant Skin Satin Finish Foundation , £32, and Eye Priming Perfector , £19, all by Becca, to create a flawless and even canvas.

Making sure to remove all the pink from around the eye in order to make the other lash work stand out, Alex then used Becca Beach Tint in Papaya , £20, to apply colour to the eyelids. She started at the lash line where the colour should be most intense and gradually worked her way up and out with the brush, making sure she also applied it upwards from below the outer edge of the eye for an upward lifting shape.

Next, Alex used Becca Mineral Blush in Damselfly , £26, on top of the Beach Tint to set it, pressing instead of wiping with the brush to ensure the makeup didn’t smudge.

For highlights she used a Becca brush , concentrating it above the iris and up into the eyebrow.

Once she had removed the makeup, Alex explained how to prep the skin for night time using Aurelia Cell Repair Night Oil , £45, massaging a couple of drops into the skin from the centre of the face away to the outer edges with her fingers.

She then used Aurelia Cell Revitalise Night Moisturiser , £42, to create plumper, firmer skin.

Credits

All makeup: Alex Byrne @ David Artists (www.davidartists.co.uk) using Aurelia Probiotic Skincare (www.aureliaskincare.com) and BECCA Cosmetics (www.spacenk.com)

Hair: Kevin Ford @ David Artists (www.davidartists.co.uk)

Filmed by: Pendragon Productions (pendragonproductions.com) DOP Stewart Read.


