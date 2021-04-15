The 14 makeup buys you need for this dewy, spring look

Read on to find out how she created the look and the makeup she used.

Makeup artist and champion of dewy skin Mira Parmar ( Mira Makeup to her 17,000 Instagram followers) took on our Get The Gloss in Seven challenge, creating this striking pastel makeup look in just seven minutes. We weren't the only ones who were impressed by her efforts – fellow makeup artist Ruby Hammer commented "That’s incredible in 7 minutes."

Mira starts by prepping her skin with Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £34, and applies By Terry's Baume de Rose Lip Balm , £40, and the Murad Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector , £56, which she loves for its brightening powers even before applying makeup.

Makeup wise she applies Glossier Future Dew , £23, under her base for a spring, dewy, no-makeup makeup look and follows it with another dew-giver, Max Factor's Miracle Second Skin Hydrating Foundation , £12.99, in shade Medium Tan. Caroline Barnes introduced Mira to this base that she loves for its lightweight wear. She applies it with her fingers then blends in with her It Cosmetics Love Is The Foundation Brush , £30.

Concealer is up next. Mira uses the By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra Concealer , £35, and follows with brows, using the HD Brows Glue , £16, to brush up and define her brows and make sure they stay in check all day.

For her cheeks Mira uses Ciate London's Dewy Blush , £19, for a glow and a blush all in one that can be blended in with the fingers. Next up is Benefit's Hoola , £15, which Mira uses as contour to define her cheekbones before following with Iconic London's Illuminator . £30, in the Orignal shade on her cheekbones for a little more glow.

Lips are next; Mira uses Too Faced's Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss in Glossy and Bossy , £20, before moving onto her eyes using the Beauty Bay Book of Magic eyeshadow palette , £15, working a bright purple shade into the inner corners of her eyes followed by aqua green on the outside and the purple under her landline plus the gold in the inner eyes to open them up. Mira uses the Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara , £26, to amp up her lashes and finishes with the Ruby Hammer Precision Liquid Eyeliner , £19, proving that with a good liquid liner you can achieve flawless flicks in no time.

Follow Mira on Instagram