The 3.5-minute makeover

All products by Chanel

Skin: 
1. Apply Vitalumiere Fluid, £34, in 10 Limpide from centre of face outwards.

2.Apply Eclat Lumière, £26, under eyes and to lighten darker areas.

3.Conceal blemishes using Estompe Eclat Corrective Concealer Stick SPF 15, £21, and blend.

4.Powder T-zone and under eyes using Poudre Universelle Compact, £32.

5. Apply Joues Contraste in Rose Temptation blusher, £31, to middle of cheekbones.

6. Keep cheeks powder-free for a dewy finish.

Eyes:

7. Smudge a brown kohl into lashline. Try Le Crayon Kohl in Ambre, £17.

8. Coat lashes with a lengthening and separating mascara such as Inimitable Mascara in Black, £23.

Lips

9. Flush lips with a sheer lipstick like Rouge Coco Shine in Boy, £24.

Nails
Le Vernis in Rose Exuberant 519, £18.

This track is 15:20 The Phenomenal Hand Clap Band. Click  here  to buy on iTunes.

To find your nearest Chanel stockist, call 020 7493 3836

Filmed by Special Treats

Compiled by Susannah Taylor


Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

 

