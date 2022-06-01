The 3.5-minute makeover

All products by Chanel
Skin:
1. Apply Vitalumiere Fluid, £34, in 10 Limpide from centre of face outwards.
2.Apply Eclat Lumière, £26, under eyes and to lighten darker areas.
3.Conceal blemishes using Estompe Eclat Corrective Concealer Stick SPF 15, £21, and blend.
4.Powder T-zone and under eyes using Poudre Universelle Compact, £32.
5. Apply Joues Contraste in Rose Temptation blusher, £31, to middle of cheekbones.
6. Keep cheeks powder-free for a dewy finish.
Eyes:
7. Smudge a brown kohl into lashline. Try Le Crayon Kohl in Ambre, £17.
8. Coat lashes with a lengthening and separating mascara such as Inimitable Mascara in Black, £23.
Lips
9. Flush lips with a sheer lipstick like Rouge Coco Shine in Boy, £24.
Nails
Le Vernis in Rose Exuberant 519, £18.
This track is 15:20 The Phenomenal Hand Clap Band. Click here to buy on iTunes.
To find your nearest Chanel stockist, call 020 7493 3836
Filmed by Special Treats
Compiled by Susannah Taylor