The 3.5-minute makeover

Skin:

1. Apply Vitalumiere Fluid, £34, in 10 Limpide from centre of face outwards.

2.Apply Eclat Lumière, £26, under eyes and to lighten darker areas.

3.Conceal blemishes using Estompe Eclat Corrective Concealer Stick SPF 15, £21, and blend.

4.Powder T-zone and under eyes using Poudre Universelle Compact, £32.

5. Apply Joues Contraste in Rose Temptation blusher, £31, to middle of cheekbones.

6. Keep cheeks powder-free for a dewy finish.



Eyes:

7. Smudge a brown kohl into lashline. Try Le Crayon Kohl in Ambre, £17.

8. Coat lashes with a lengthening and separating mascara such as Inimitable Mascara in Black, £23.



Lips

9. Flush lips with a sheer lipstick like Rouge Coco Shine in Boy, £24.



Nails

Le Vernis in Rose Exuberant 519, £18.



