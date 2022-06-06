The anti-fatigue eye makeover

If a restful night’s sleep has eluded you yet again then fret not. With Olay facialist Anastasia Achilleos and make-up artist Caroline Barnes’s essential guide for creating wide-awake eyes, no one will be any the wiser that you’ve missed out on your full eight hours.

Here they share their expert fatigue-busting tips and secrets to de-puff, erase and cover up a multitude of sleep-deprivation woes. Ranging from lymphatic drainage techniques to simple, effective and easy-to-do eye-brightening make-up tricks, the insomniacs among us can finally breathe a sigh of relief. You may never need to bear the evidence of a bad night’s sleep again…

Olay Regenerist Advanced Age-Defying Eye Roller , £21.99

Clinique Airbrush Concealer , £17

Max Factor Eyebrow Pencil , £4.99

Dior Eye Gloss in Gold Sand, £20 – part of the Summer 2013 Bird of Paradise collection, available exclusively at Harrods from the 3rd of May and nationwide from the 17th of May

Shu Uemura 24k Gold Eyelash Curler  limited edition, £20

Max Factor Clump Defy Volumising Mascara , £10.99

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duality , £16

3 Custom Color Clarifying Pencil , £13.50

Make-up: Caroline Barnes

Model: Olga at Storm

Skin: Anastasia Achilleos

Hair: Tracie Cant at  www.premierhairandmakeup.com

Editorial Director: Rosie Green


