How to do the beach hair tousle with Sassoon

Surfer girl hair is as much an iconic look as any glamorous hairstyle - who doesn’t want to look like they’ve spent the day in the sun and salty waves without a care in the world? Unfortunately, however, very few of us are born with a Gisele-type tousle. Here, Sassoon Creative Director  Bruce Masefield creates the the ultimate beachy tousle that anyone can recreate - surfboard not required.

Bruce first prepped the hair with  Wella Salon Professional Delicate Volume Volumising Foam , £17.10, combing it all the way through to give the hair a light texture.

He then roughly dried the hair to remove most of the water, from root to tip to ensure it didn’t get too fluffy. He combed the hair through with a vent brush, and dried the hair upside down to ensure he covered all the roots.

Next Bruce took an uneven, loose section of hair and curled it using the  Babyliss Pro 38mm Curling Tong , £50, moving round the head and curling in opposite directions as he went. He made sure to curl the hair at the front away from the face to open the area up and expose the cheekbones.

He made a rough parting with his fingers, curled the rest of the hair and allowed it to cool.

Finally, Bruce ran his fingers through the hair and finished with Sebastian Professional Drynamic Dry Shampoo , £17, for an extra-textured, beachy look.

Credits

Hair by Bruce Masefield, Creative Director of  Sassoon

Filming by PocketMotionPictures

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Make-up by James O’Riley at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Sophie Young at Storm

Dress at the end from Net-A-Porter,  Collette by Collette Dinnigan Embellished Ramie Dress , £325


