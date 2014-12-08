The bliss spa manicure with celebrity manicurist Sabrina Gayle

In this video, Sabrina shows us the products that will allow you to do the perfect manicure at home.

Dimancel #2 The Middle Man , £29

With this file, you can move in both directions without snagging the nail. In this video, Sabrina used Dimancel  #2 The Middle Man file. The type of file you use depends on the type of nail that you have. The #2 is best suited to nails that are between being very strong and weak.

CND Solar Oil Cuticle Oil , £11.95

This amazing nail oil has a sweet almond scent and is enriched with jojoba oil and vitamin E. This oil helps to create a healthier and stronger nail. Apply it to the nail matrix to hydrate the cuticles.

bliss High Intensity Hand Cream , £18.30

This hand cream contains macadamia oil, as well as grapeseed oil. This product is an amazing cuticle smoothing and skin-softening hand and nail treatment. Massage it into the hands and cuticles to hydrate the skin.

Chanel Dissolvant Doux Nail Colour Remover , £11.20

Use this nail polish remover to clean the nails and remove any excess oil.

Essie Nail Base Coat Help Me Grow , £8.99

Applying a base coat is a very important part of your manicure. A base coat acts as a double-sided tape, allowing nail polish to adhere to the nail.

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers , £7.99

This shade is one of Sabrina’s personal favourites. It’s imperative that you use two coats of nail polish as this will help it to last longer.

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat , £9.95

This legendary top coat dries in 45 seconds and leaves your nails with a super glossy and flawless finish.

Credits:Makeup and hair by Arabella PrestonModel: Millie at Union ModelsDirector: Susannah TaylorBeauty Assistant: Katie Robertson and Hanna IbraheemProduction and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures Disclaimer: This video was created in partnership with bliss spa.


