The Modern Chignon tutorial with Sassoon

The chignon is an all-time classic hair look. Forever timeless and elegant, it will never go out of fashion. Rarely, however, does the chignon get a modern overhaul - but Bruce Masefield, Creative Director at Sassoon has created a beautiful and fresh update on the original look. With its smooth, clean lines, this is modern, elegant perfection.

Bruce first applied Wella Salon Professional Hairspray , £13.35, around the edges of the hairline as well as onto the brush to control any flyaways. He then made a low ponytail and tied it off tightly using a clear hairband.

Splitting the ponytail into four sections, he then curled each section using Babyliss Pro 38mm Curling Tong , £50, before allowing them to cool and then brushing them through.

Next, Bruce lightly backcombed the roots of each section of hair to make it easier to pin up, making sure he lightly combed the outside of the backcombing for a smooth finish.

Using one finger to secure it in place, Bruce looped the ponytail round and decided where he wanted it before fixing it in place with two kirby grips, making sure the flat edge was facing outwards.

Finally, Bruce finished off the look with Wella Salon Professional Hairspray , £13.35, touching up any flyaways and refining the curve of hair over the shoulder.

Credits:

Hair by Bruce Masefield, Creative Director of Sassoon

Film by PocketMotionPictures

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Make-up by James O’Riley at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model Alex O’ Connor at Storm

Dress from Anthropologie