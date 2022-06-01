The Modern Glamour Blow-Dry Tutorial with Sassoon

Not all blow-dries are created equal. The modern blow-dry should be smooth and flat to the head from the roots without that K-Middy bounce. Here Sassoon Creative Director Bruce Masefield shows us how to to the super chic, low side-parted blow-dry, for simple, modern, cutting edge glamour.

Bruce first applied Sassoon Heat Shape , £15.65, to protect the hair, making sure he applied the product evenly throughout.

He then combed the hair back onto the crown before pushing it forward again in order to find a natural parting.

Next Bruce dried the hair until he had removed about 80 per cent of the water, removing the nozzle for a wider spread of air over the hair.

He separated the hair into sections, making sure to start from the bottom upwards, and used the nozzle to direct the airflow from the roots to the ends to close the cuticles and give the hair a shiny finish. He also made sure to dry the hair horizontally away from the head to give the roots a lift, and to pull the hair taut using a brush with bristles for a smoother finish.

Finally, Bruce dried the front sections of hair forward for natural lift when pushed back away from the face and locked the blow-dry in with Sassoon Spray Shine , £15.45.

Credits:

Hair by Bruce Masefield, Creative Director of Sassoon

Film by PocketMotionPictures

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Make-up by James O’Riley at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model Alex O’ Connor at Storm

Cut out Lace T-shirt MSGM from Net-a-porter £285


