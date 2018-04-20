The organic and natural makeup that Lisa Eldridge rates

Hold the phone, headphones on and stop what you’re doing: a new Lisa Eldridge makeup tutorial has landed. Makeup artist legend Lisa’s latest video is inspired by a trip to LA a month ago, where she did a sweep of the organic and natural beauty emporium equivalent of Sephora: The Detox Market . You don’t have to be a jetsetter to get hold of some of the best green beauty on the planet, however, as Lisa highlights that Content Beauty in London is one of the best pit stops for modern, high quality and techy natural and organic makeup, and happily the Content team ship their glorious wares worldwide.

Technicalities out of the way, here are a few key takeaways from Lisa’s ‘Natural and Organic Makeup Revolution’ video…

The green makeup market is booming like never before

Perhaps it’s all of this yoga we’re doing or avocados we’re eating, but the organic beauty market has seen a 24 per cent uplift in sales in the past year according to The Soil Association , and year on year consumers are showing increased interest in how their beauty products are made, where they come from and how they impact on both the environment and the people who’ve produced them. Mintel reports that 66 per cent of female beauty buyers aged 16-24 want retailers to give them more information as to which beauty products are environmentally friendly, and while shops such as The Detox Market and Content offer a criteria dependent beauty selection, taking in performance as well as eco and ethical credentials, Lisa emphasises the importance of doing your research, particularly where the label ‘natural’ is concerned (it’s an unregulated term, therefore more research as to brand ethos and activity is normally required).

As for the quality progress, when Lisa filmed a similar video six years ago, natural and organic colour cosmetics weren’t competing with what the rest of the industry could achieve. Even 18 months ago, green makeup, unlike the stronger natural skincare category, wasn’t quite hitting the mark, but what a different a year can make- Lisa emphasises that launches coming out of the west coast of LA are accelerating what’s possible in particular. Think foundation to rival the longevity of synthetic silicone base, pigment to take on the traditional big guns and textures with the slip and blendability of your favourite mainstream beauty brands.

Nature is nailing it

You know the stain that lingers on your fingers for nigh on a fortnight after cutting up a beetroot? That same tenacious colour works overtime as a liquid lipstick, as the Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint , £22, proves in Lisa’s video. Similarly, broccoli seed oil gives silicone a run for its money in terms of long lasting wear in the case of Gressa Minimalist Corrective Foundation (FYI, Lisa highlights that it’s more ‘maximalist’ in terms of coverage), even if it does smell like your local grocer’s. Beeswax gives mascara guts, blue agave is a brilliant skin brightener and arnica, traditionally used to bring down bruising, can lend anti-inflammatory aid to your concealer. From chia seed and rosehip oil to manuka honey and good old aloe vera, nature’s alternatives can prove surprisingly powerful and nourishing in makeup as much as skincare- while textures and effect may be different to what you’re used to, natural options are no longer a weaker alternative to synthetic technology.

Except for a few caveats…

Lisa underlines that there’s still some way to go where inclusivity is concerned- the aforementioned foundation is only available in eleven shades, none of which cater well for dark skintones. The exception in the video is Swedish beauty brand (M)ANASI 7’s All Over Colour , £39, which can be applied to lips, eyes and cheeks and wherever you fancy really, and is available in an array of shades to suit different skin tones and makeup whims. Otherwise, there’s work to be done across the organic and natural makeup sector in general. Also, in terms of product performance, you may find that base doesn’t set by itself as a synthetic foundation or concealer might, but it’s nothing a dusting of powder won’t fix.

About those brows

Not natural and not organic but clearly bloody brilliant, Lisa gives Rapidbrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum , £37, a spotlight for its follicle fertilising prowess- her brows have sprouted since she started using it. If you’re in brow rehab, follow Eldridge’s lead here.

The natural and organic makeup proving that green beauty isn’t boring

