The ultimate full body self-tan with Nichola Joss

We've lost count of the number of Troubled Actress Lindsay Lohan stories we've seen in recent years, but the revelation that the star had run up a £25,000 bill at Tanning Vegas did seem to merit a clickthrough. Even for a pale redhead, $40,000 over a two-year period seems like a lot of spray. And that's just the amount she didn't pay.

If only Lindsay had done it at home - using, perhaps, the Sevin Nyne range she developed with the owner of Tanning Vegas - she wouldn't be turning her accountant's face pale now. Here, we demonstrate how to get a natural-looking glow from a bottle that's more like £25 than £25,000.

All products by St Tropez

Buffing Mitt, £3.57 and  Tan Optimiser Body Polish, £15.32

Tan Optimiser Body Moisturiser, £12.26

Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, £20.43 and Applicator Mitt, £3.57

Gold Skin Illuminator, £12.26

For products go to  www.st-tropez.com

This track is La Mer by Charles Trenet. Click here to buy on iTunes

Film by Ben Vine, Model Candice. Bikini Topshop. Hat stylists' own

Compiled and directed by Susannah Taylor


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

1 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

1 June 2022  
Explore More

 