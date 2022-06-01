The ultimate full body self-tan with Nichola Joss

We've lost count of the number of Troubled Actress Lindsay Lohan stories we've seen in recent years, but the revelation that the star had run up a £25,000 bill at Tanning Vegas did seem to merit a clickthrough. Even for a pale redhead, $40,000 over a two-year period seems like a lot of spray. And that's just the amount she didn't pay.

If only Lindsay had done it at home - using, perhaps, the Sevin Nyne range she developed with the owner of Tanning Vegas - she wouldn't be turning her accountant's face pale now. Here, we demonstrate how to get a natural-looking glow from a bottle that's more like £25 than £25,000.

This track is La Mer by Charles Trenet. Click here to buy on iTunes

Film by Ben Vine, Model Candice. Bikini Topshop. Hat stylists' own

Compiled and directed by Susannah Taylor