Victoria Beckham vlogs her red carpet smokey eye tutorial

Much like her foray into the fashion world, Victoria Beckham’s first beauty collection with Estee Lauder impressed even the most critical of experts in the industry, and so it’s with excitement that we welcome her second collaboration with the brand for Autumn Winter 2017.

True to style, our pouty pop princess-turned-fashion icon has surprised us again, this time with a series of beauty tutorials for the brand to showcase her new #VBxEsteeLauder products.

In the video above, Victoria shares her quick, go-to smokey eye tutorial for when she needs to look ready for the red carpet. While she’s certainly more pouty than your usual smiling beauty vlogger , it’s refreshing to see her up close and personal - and proves why the star has become the industry influencer that she has.

The how-to gave us serious makeup envy (not to mention lash envy - we’re booking in for extensions ASAP ), not only for the beautiful look created with her new eye products but also for that flawless, glowing base. So, we’ll be needing a foundation in the next collection, Posh, if you’re reading…

Here are the products used in the video so you can copy the smokey eye:

Eye Palette in Noir, Blanc, Gris and Bordeaux, £60

Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite, £36

Eye Kajal in Black Saffron Vanille with Sharpener, £30

Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest, £36

The Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder makeup collection is available now from www.victoriabeckham.com and Selfridges