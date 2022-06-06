VIDEO: 5 easy-to-follow tips to brighten dull skin

Lacklustre skin right now? You're not alone. Winter is often a time when our skin is a lot duller than normal (thanks, central heating) and what with having been inside for most of the last four weeks, you might have noticed your complexion duller than usual.

Dr Sophie Shotter of the Iluminate Skin Clinic in Kent explains how to keep our skin looking luminous, first up by extolling the benefits of at-home peels and facials, particularly the P eel 2 Glow peel , £7.98, which Sophie calls "the at-home version of having an in-clinic peel." It doesn't sting as much as an in-clinic peel, nor will it penetrate as deeply but it will take off the outer, dull layer of skin cells making your skin feel and look bouncy, hydrated and radiant.

Sophie also recommends the Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Polish , £49.50, a quick fix scrub with crystals and AHAs in it to give the skin a fast polish.

It's not just exfoliation that brings the glow, though. It also comes from hydration; drink plenty of water (eight glasses a day minimum) and take a collagen supplement. Sophie likes  Zenii's Skin Fusion , £85, to keep her skin healthy, hydrated and firm from the inside-out.

An omega 3 6 and 9  supplement helps with extra dry skin too, as does a ceramide moisturiser  – Sophie rates the Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore , £135, as an overnight mask.

MORE GLOSS: Dr Sophie's advice for soothing dry skin

Follow Dr Sophie Shotter on Instagram


You may also like

Fruit beauty: our pick of the fun to use fruit-infused skincare

Face Pilates is the new way to tighten, brighten and lift your face

11 of the best face serums under £20

Want to fade dark spots? This is the this new doctor-approved ingredient to look out for


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 