Video: IT Cosmetics brand ambassador Rose Gallagher takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

From Buffalo Boots  to cargo pants, the trend for all things '90s is going nowhere - but if, like us, you're not up for embracing crop tops a'la Mel C, MUA Rose Gallagher shows us how to create a '90s inspired smokey eye makeup look - much more wearable than a midriff exposing ensemble.

As with our other Get The Gloss in 7 videos , Rose had just seven minutes to complete the look, and explained that when it comes to creating a speedy makeup look, having clean brushes is essential. "Keeping your brushes clean is really important as it helps the makeup glide on," Rose says. "Keep your makeup brushes by the sink and they'll get washed every night and that way the makeup doesn't build up either."

She also recommends following the advice of David Horne, owner of makeup school House of Glamdolls . "When you're doing makeup in a rusg, finish the makeup and then finesse later if you've got time. Get the basics on and leave your eyes until last, then build them up as much as you've got time to do."

Here are the products she uses to create her 7-minute face:

IT Cosmetics CC Cream Original , £31⁠

IT Bye Bye Pores Translucent Powder , £22⁠

IT Bye Bye Pores Bronzer , £25⁠

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen , £12⁠ ⁠

Charlotte Tilbury Stoned Rose Look in a Palette , £70⁠ ⁠

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara , £20⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Charlotte Tilbury Stoned Rose Lipstick , £25⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Doll Beauty Pretty Little Glow Highlighter , £15⁠⁠ ⁠

Peaches and Cream Lip Liner in I’m Borderline , £4⁠


You may also like

Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection
How to master the art of lip contouring
Everything you ever wanted to know about makeup brushes - a new downloadable guide
5 budget but brilliant concealers


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Explore More

 