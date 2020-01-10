Video: IT Cosmetics brand ambassador Rose Gallagher takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

From Buffalo Boots to cargo pants, the trend for all things '90s is going nowhere - but if, like us, you're not up for embracing crop tops a'la Mel C, MUA Rose Gallagher shows us how to create a '90s inspired smokey eye makeup look - much more wearable than a midriff exposing ensemble.

As with our other Get The Gloss in 7 videos , Rose had just seven minutes to complete the look, and explained that when it comes to creating a speedy makeup look, having clean brushes is essential. "Keeping your brushes clean is really important as it helps the makeup glide on," Rose says. "Keep your makeup brushes by the sink and they'll get washed every night and that way the makeup doesn't build up either."

She also recommends following the advice of David Horne, owner of makeup school House of Glamdolls . "When you're doing makeup in a rusg, finish the makeup and then finesse later if you've got time. Get the basics on and leave your eyes until last, then build them up as much as you've got time to do."

Here are the products she uses to create her 7-minute face:

IT Cosmetics CC Cream Original , £31⁠

IT Bye Bye Pores Translucent Powder , £22⁠

IT Bye Bye Pores Bronzer , £25⁠

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen , £12⁠ ⁠

Charlotte Tilbury Stoned Rose Look in a Palette , £70⁠ ⁠

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara , £20⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Charlotte Tilbury Stoned Rose Lipstick , £25⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Doll Beauty Pretty Little Glow Highlighter , £15⁠⁠ ⁠

Peaches and Cream Lip Liner in I’m Borderline , £4⁠