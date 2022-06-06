Video: Model, influencer and style maven Alexis Foreman takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Here at Get The Gloss we're in awe of Alexis Foreman; her poise and style give us much to admire, and that's before we get on to her makeup, which is always flawless.

We wondered if Alexis would look as perfectly put together if she had just seven minutes to do her makeup, so asked her to take on our Get The Gloss ins seven challenge - which of course she excelled at, looking her usual glowing self in less than ten minutes. The only thing Alexis did struggle with was applying her red liquid lipstick, proving that even the most polished of people can't apply it is a rush. When it comes to speed application, we'd always reach for the bullet applicators.

Watch to see how Alexis went from makeup-free to glowing in seven minutes

Glossier Futuredew , £23 for 30ml
Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation , £48 for 30ml
Hourglass Foundation Stick in Shell , £42 
Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector in Light Bisque , £19.50
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Vanilla , £22.50
Trish Mcevoy Correct and Even Full-Face Perfector in shade no.4 , £40
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Au Naturel and Caramel , £24
Glossier Lash Slick , £14
Blink Brow Bar Clear Brow Gloss , £21
Mac Shape & Shade Brow Tint , £19.50
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Cream Blush in Honey , £27
Make Cosmetics Moon Stick in Moon Beam , £21
Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop , £23


