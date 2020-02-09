Video: MUA Ashley's Edit takes on the 7-minute makeup challenge - and absolutely kills it

When we first watched Ashley Griffiths ' (AKA Ashley's Edit) seven-minute makeup challenge we couldn't believe how calm, cool and collected she was - until we remembered that her very special talent is filming five-minute makeup looks. Suddenly it all made sense how comfortable she was creating a picture-perfect look in such a short time frame - there was no hurriedly dabbing on lipstick or frantically smudging on blusher here - just a flawless look in seven minutes.

We were particularly impressed by how perfect her liner looked, something we struggle with even when we have all the time in the world. Ashley's tip for perfect liner is to image your lower lash line were to continue - that's where the flick should go. Once you've applied the liner, drag a cotton bud from your lower lash line up to ensure the liner is in the right place - it naturally moves any product that has strayed.

