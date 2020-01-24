Video: MUA Em-J takes the 7-minute makeup challenge using only vegan makeup

Celebrity makeup artist Em-J made the Get The Gloss in 7 challenge even harder for herself by using just seven products to do her full face - and yes, all the products are vegan and cruelty-free.

With just seven products, Em-J had to get creative, using multi-taskers including applying her cream blusher to her lips as well as her cheeks, and using her metallic eyeshadow as highlighter.

Em-J also demonstrated how to fix foundation that's not in your shade, with a handy concealer trick that we will definitely be trying come summer!

Makeup Revolution Conceal and Define Concealer , £2.77

Inika Brow Perfector , £25

Charlotte Tilbury Bedroom Black , £19

Hourglass Vanish Foundation , £51

The Emj Company Jerry Brush , £32

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Cream Blush , £25

Makeup Revolution Eye Glisten , £5.95

3INA Rock Star Mascara , £8.75