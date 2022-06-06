Video: MUA Wendy Rowe takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

When someone is makeup artist to one of the world's most stylish women you'd expect her to have a kit full of tools, so we were surprised to see Max Factor's Creative Director Wendy Rowe create this whole look with just her fingers.

From working in her eyeliner to applying her eyeshadow, Wendy uses nothing more than her fingers, creating a luxe lived-in look that Wendy calls her signature.

Wendy is used to working under pressure since she frequently does backstage makeup for Fashion Week, but even she admitted feeling nervous when tasked with creating a no-makeup makeup look in just seven minutes - here's how she got on and the products that she used.

Max Factor Eyeshadow Quad - coming soon
Max Factor Miracle Second Skin Foundation - coming soon
Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick in Simply Nude , £7.50
Max Factor 2000 Calorie Waterproof Mascara Black , £9.99
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Dynamic Defence , £54
111 Skin Meso Infusion Lip Duo , £40
Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler , £17
Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Black , £20 
Burberry Sheer Concealer Shade , £26
RMS Un-Cover Up Concealer Shade 22.5,  £34
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Foundation Shade Light Medium 9 , £60
Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit , £44
Burberry Face Contour in Medium , £27
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer Shade 4 , £18
Armani Luminous Silk Compact , £41


