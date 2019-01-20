Video: Pixiwoo share their best ever beauty finds

It’s hard to believe that Chapman sisters Sam and Nic have been sharing their makeup expertise on YouTube for a decade. As working makeup artists, they were one of the earliest adopters of the social media beauty tutorial. It all started when a friend asked Sam how to do a smokey eye and instead of describing it, she posted it on the channel with no idea that anyone other than her friend would be interested. More than two million subscribers later, their expertise and product knowledge of what works on real women, is unrivalled.

Of all the countless products that cross their paths, which would they truly rate, if they could only pick five each? We set them the challenge and they made a guest appearance on the Get The Gloss YouTube Channel to share what turned out to be 12 products in total (the Sunday Riley Facial Oil just couldn't go without the Elizabeth Arden retinol capsules, you get the picture...).

Watch the video to hear the stories behind their favourite products from the stop-me-in-the-street fragrance to the concealer that has never been bettered; and if you fancy them for your bathroom, you can shop the edit below.

SAM'S FAVOURITES:

Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum, £125