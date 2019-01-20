Video: Pixiwoo share their best ever beauty finds

Victoria Woodhall 13 June 2016

It’s hard to believe that Chapman sisters Sam and Nic have been sharing their makeup expertise on YouTube for a decade. As working makeup artists, they were one of the earliest adopters of the social media beauty tutorial. It all started when a friend asked Sam how to do a smokey eye and instead of describing it, she posted it on the channel with no idea that anyone other than her friend would be interested. More than two million subscribers later, their expertise and product knowledge of what works on real women, is unrivalled.

Of all the countless products that cross their paths, which would they truly rate, if they could only pick five each? We set them the challenge and they made a guest appearance on the Get The Gloss YouTube Channel to share what turned out to be 12 products in total (the Sunday Riley Facial Oil just couldn't go without the Elizabeth Arden retinol capsules, you get the picture...).

Watch the video to hear the stories behind their favourite products from the stop-me-in-the-street fragrance to the concealer that has never been bettered; and if you fancy them for your bathroom, you can shop the edit below.

SAM'S FAVOURITES:

Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum, £125 

Sunday Riley C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturiser, £60 

Sisley Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer, £60 

Real Techniques Deluxe Crease Brush, £7  

M AC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette, £30

Surratt Beauty Lid Lacquer in Hadaka, £34  

NIC'S FAVOURITES:

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau de Parfum, £160  

Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 30, £49 

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, £72  

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, £85   

Josie Maran Vibrancy Argan Oil Foundation Fluid, $45

Real Techniques Expert Face Brush, £9.99 

MORE GLOSS: Nic Chapman shares her devastating health diagnosis

Sam and Nic are co-creators of  Real Techniques makeup brushes .

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set costs £19.99


You may also like

The Expert Edit: Fleur East’s favourite beauty and fitness buys
Expert Edit: How celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr Uchenna Okoye spends her beauty budget
How much should you spend on a moisturiser? Less than a fiver may be all you need
Found: beauty bargains you won't want to miss


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Explore More

 