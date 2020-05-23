Video: Ruby Hammer shows us how to do jewel-tone makeup in 7-minutes

It's been a while since we've had to do our makeup in a rush - these days it's all about leisurely mornings and taking our sweet time to paint our faces. But with a bit more spare time on her hands in lockdown makeup artist Ruby Hammer decided to take on the 7-minute makeup challenge - and we have to say, it's one of the calmest ones we've watched yet!

Far from a frantic scramble, Ruby remains chilled throughout the seven minutes, applying concealer, eye makeup and her lipstick with precision accuracy. With only seven minutes to complete her look, Ruby does away with foundation and instead focuses on jewel-tone eyes and lips for this striking yet simple look.

Here's what she used:

Ruby applied her face cream and lip balm off-camera but told us that she used Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream , £205 and Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balm , £19.50.

Under eyes concealer: Stila Pixel Perfect in Tan 2 ⁠, £18

Chin concealer: Stila Pixel Perfect Concealer in Tan Deep , £18

Surratt Relevée Lash Curler , £32

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil , £16; Ruby loves Electric Empire and Overdrive

Dior Backstage Brow Palette in 002⁠, £29

Diorshow Pump ’n’ Volume HD Mascara , £25.20

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Nightfall , £27.90

Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set , £28

