Video: Ruby Hammer shows us how to do jewel-tone makeup in 7-minutes

It's been a while since we've had to do our makeup in a rush - these days it's all about leisurely mornings and taking our sweet time to paint our faces. But with a bit more spare time on her hands in lockdown makeup artist Ruby Hammer decided to take on the 7-minute makeup challenge - and we have to say, it's one of the calmest ones we've watched yet!

Far from a frantic scramble, Ruby remains chilled throughout the seven minutes, applying concealer, eye makeup and her lipstick with precision accuracy. With only seven minutes to complete her look, Ruby does away with foundation and instead focuses on jewel-tone eyes and lips for this striking yet simple look.

Here's what she used:

Ruby applied her face cream and lip balm off-camera but told us that she used  Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream , £205 and Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balm , £19.50.

Under eyes concealer:  Stila Pixel Perfect in Tan 2 ⁠, £18
Chin concealer:  Stila Pixel Perfect Concealer in Tan Deep , £18
Surratt Relevée Lash Curler , £32
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil , £16; Ruby loves Electric Empire and Overdrive
Dior Backstage Brow Palette  in 002⁠, £29
Diorshow Pump ’n’ Volume HD Mascara , £25.20
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Nightfall , £27.90
Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set , £28

Follow Ruby on Instagram 


You may also like

Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection
How to master the art of lip contouring
Everything you ever wanted to know about makeup brushes - a new downloadable guide
5 budget but brilliant concealers


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

French Connection sheer floral v-neck blouse, £49
Balance Me Tri-Molecular Hyaluronic Serum, £33
Mango textured skater dress, £55.99
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22
Huda Beauty Empowered Legit Lashes Mascara, £26
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Cleansing Balm, £14.99

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Explore More

 