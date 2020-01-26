Video: Urban Decay MUA Danielle Roberts takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Our 7-minute-makeup challenge has been rolling for a while now, but this is the first time someone has totally abandoned the time limit and done their own thing. "You can't rush perfection," Danielle told us as her seven-minute alarm went off in the middle of her applying precision glitter eyeliner.

While Danielle might have given up on the time challenge, we still learned some stellar makeup tricks from the Urban Decay artist - such as how to use a highlighter palette as eyeshadow (not to be sniffed at when Urban Decay has such amazing palettes), and why sometimes using your fingers to apply your foundation is as good as any brush.

