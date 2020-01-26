Video: Urban Decay MUA Danielle Roberts takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Our 7-minute-makeup challenge has been rolling for a while now, but this is the first time someone has totally abandoned the time limit and done their own thing. "You can't rush perfection," Danielle told us as her seven-minute alarm went off in the middle of her applying precision glitter eyeliner.

While Danielle might have given up on the time challenge, we still learned some stellar makeup tricks from the Urban Decay artist - such as how to use a highlighter palette as eyeshadow (not to be sniffed at when Urban Decay has such amazing palettes), and why sometimes using your fingers to apply your foundation is as good as any brush.

Urban Decay Quick Fix , £23
Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation , £29.50
Urban Decay All Nighter Primer , £26
Urban Decay Stay Naked Concealer , £20
Urban Decay Diffusing Highlight Brush , £24
Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome Palette , £27
Urban Decay Large Powder Brush , £26
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Shade Caffeine , £17.50
Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliner Pencil in Stash , £16
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Liquid Eyeliner , £17
Urban Decay Perversion Mascara , £21
Urban Decay High-Fi Lip Gloss Shade Naked , £15.50
Urban Decay Ultra Matte Finish , £26


You may also like

Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection
How to master the art of lip contouring
Everything you ever wanted to know about makeup brushes - a new downloadable guide
5 budget but brilliant concealers


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Explore More

 